Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Southeast 31-28 in double-overtime in a city high school football game Friday night at Seacrest Field. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

On a night when so much, particularly the fourth quarter, was unpredictable, Lincoln East junior kicker Colin Nehe knew one thing was certain: His game-winning field goal from just outside extra-point range was good.

“I knew it was going in,” Nehe, surrounded by his teammates and sporting a massive grin, said. “There was no other option.”

East (1-1) pulled off a 31-28 double-overtime win over Lincoln Southeast (0-2), a win that saw the Spartans come back from down 14-0 in the fourth quarter, score 21 consecutive points and stonewall the Knights in the second overtime to set up the game-winning kick.

“We told them, ‘It’s gonna work,’” East coach John Gingery said of his message to his team. "Just stay with the plan, we’ll make things happen, and it worked in our favor tonight.”

Ben's takes

Getting tricky: The first half was largely an offensive deadlock, with neither team moving the ball effectively. Then, with one minute left in the first half, Southeast dialed up a double-reverse, with quarterback Owen Baxter hitting freshman Kadin Logan for a 42-yard gain to set up Baxter’s 1-yard plunge for a touchdown. In the second half, the Knights responded to East’s comeback and one-score lead with a double pass from Baxter to Ashton Coffey to Nate Appleget to put Cash Buettenback in position to score and tie the game.

Storming back: Trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter, East finally found its footing. The Spartans engineered a 76-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Jeter Worthley to Owen Laessing. Dash Bauman broke several tackles on the way to a 19-yard touchdown on a swing pass, and an interception by Noah Burhoop put Bauman in position to score on a short run and give East the lead.

“Once we got the running game going, everything started to gel,” Gingery said. “That was putting pressure on them.”

Working overtime: Bauman scored his third touchdown of the night to open up overtime, and Southeast responded with a 10-yard touchdown to Caden Ward. The Knights started with the ball in the second period but couldn’t manage positive yardage before a field-goal attempt fell short.

East got the ball in the center of the field and opted to kick the game-winning field goal on third down. Nehe knocked it through and was mobbed by his teammates.

The takeaway

It was a back-and-forth game with more action than any fan could ask for down the stretch. Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said he was proud of how his team fought despite some mistakes.

“They (East) made a few more plays at the end,” Gottula said. “Heck of a high school football game if you’re a fan.”

Southeast will look to rebound from its 0-2 start against Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista, while East is headed for another city clash next week with Lincoln Southwest.

