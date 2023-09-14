Class A No. 10 Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Northeast 42-7 in a high school football game on Thursday night at Seacrest Field. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

Both teams likely would’ve wanted a different start. Lincoln Northeast fumbled the opening kickoff, with the Spartans recovering. However, East wasn’t ready to go on offense and had to call a timeout before its first play.

But from there the Spartans settled in, scoring four plays later on a Dash Bauman 5-yard rush to take a 7-0 lead.

After another Bauman score, it was East’s Troy Peltz's turn, carrying the rock in for a 3-yard TD on an eight-play drive to go up 21-0.

“We came out, and we wanted to run the football today,” East coach John Gingery said. “We threw it when we needed to throw it, but we wanted to establish the run up front and move down the field on them. Fortunately, we were able to get some first downs and move the sticks that way.”

The Rockets prevented the Spartans from scoring on their next drive, stopping a fourth-down play for a turnover on downs. However, East came back and forced a Northeast three-and-out. The Spartans then added their fourth touchdown of the half when quarterback Jeter Worthley threw a strike up the left sideline to Owen Laessig for a 35-yard TD.

Out of halftime, Worthley started showcasing his arm with two more touchdowns through the air. The first was the Spartans' first possession out of halftime, with Worthley again connecting with Laessig, this time for a 15-yard score. The next possession, he found Noah Burhoop down the left sideline, and he turned on the jets, taking it the distance to go up 42-0.

“I wanted the running backs to do their share of the work tonight,” Gingery said. “I didn’t want him to have to do a whole lot. He does some special things. He gets out of the pocket and can make things happen. We have some good receivers who can catch the ball. He’s a talented kid, and he’s multi-faceted.”

Northeast’s lone score of the game came with nearly nine minutes left to go. Starting on their own 21-yard line, quarterback Landon Hoff and the Rockets’ offense were clicking, resulting in Hoff finding Jacian Brown, who made the extra effort and dove across the goal line for the 16-yard TD.

“Don’t matter who we play,” Northeast coach Jovanta Boyd said. “It’s minute by minute, rep by rep, drive by drive, and that’s what we're going to focus on. We’re starting to learn that and do what we need to. I tell them the wins are going to come. We just have to focus on the small things.”

Cody's takes

Workhorse back: Bauman was featured early, rushing for the two scores. His last carry of the game came with over nine minutes left in the second quarter, and he still had 11 carries for 58 yards. Lincoln East was able to show they have more than just Bauman in this game, but there’s no question he’s the leader of the bunch.

Worthley’s ad-lib ability: With Bauman and the Spartans’ backs running the way they were, Worthley didn’t need to do much. But on a few occasions he put his athletic ability on display. On his touchdown to Burhoop, Worthley rolled out to his right, turned around and ran to the left out of the grasp of two defenders and found Burhoop with a sidearm pass that looked like a shortstop making the throw to first base.

Rockets have playmakers: While the game ended up being lopsided, Lincoln Northeast showed promise. Hoff was in control of the offense, with the Rockets' best play often being quarterback power. Brown has turned himself into a solid receiver after playing quarterback earlier this year. And running back Mike Dirksen was able to find gaps in the Spartans’ defense from time to time for chunk plays.

The takeaway

Lincoln East was able to use this game to get some of their starters a rest come the second half, which will be needed with games against Millard South and Gretna still to come. Lincoln Northeast was two scores closer than last year’s game, which shows progress for Boyd in Year 2.

LINCOLN EAST 42, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7

Lincoln East 14 14 14 0 -- 42 Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 7 -- 7

LE--Bauman 5 run (Nehe kick)

LE--Bauman 9 run (Nehe kick)

LE--Peltz 3 run (Nehe kick)

LE--Laessig 35 pass from Worthley (Nehe kick)

LE--Laessig 15 pass from Worthley (Nehe kick)

LE--Burhoop 47 pass from Worthley (Nehe kick)

LNE--Brown 16 pass from Hoff (Varga kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--Lincoln East, Bauman 11-58, Burkman 6-23, Zimmerman 3-20, Peltz 2-12, Worthley 1-8, Matson 2-minus 5; Lincoln Northeast, Hoff 13-48, Dirksen 7-43, Alexander 2-4, Van Dyke 2-0, Sims 1-0. Lincoln East, 116. Lincoln Northeast, 95.

PASSING--Lincoln East, Worthey 14-18-0 204; Lincoln Northeast, Hoff 10-22-0 122

RECEIVING--Lincoln East, Burhoop 3-84, Laessig 5-74, Baumann 4-25, Kreikemeier 1-16, Lingenfelter 1-5. Lincoln Northeast, Pleasant 2-46, Brown 3-37, Willke 1-10, Sherman 1-8, Dirksen 1-0.