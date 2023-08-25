John Gingery thinks this is his 40th year.

Or maybe it’s No. 41. Wait, no. It’s Year 43. Maybe.

Truth be told, the longtime Lincoln East head coach and educator isn’t really sure. The precise number depends on what exactly you’re counting. The years run together after a while.

One thing’s for certain, though: he’s been at Lincoln East for the better part of 50 years.

Rumors swirled that 2022 would be his last, but here he is — with his famed clipboard and bucket hat in tow — at Seacrest Field once again, guiding the opening day of football practice for the Spartans.

“I’ve been year-to-year for a while now,” Gingery told the Journal Star. “I may know during the season. Maybe my body’s gonna tell me, ‘It’s time. You gotta make some changes.’ I’ll see how football and track go. That’s all going to weigh into it.

“I still love what I do. I think I still have an impact. And when I don’t have an impact and when I’m dead weight, you will see me skateboarding someplace, riding a Harley, doing cannonballs at the swimming pool with my grandkids.”

‘GREW UP HERE’

These red-brick halls have been home for Gingery since the early 1970s.

Though East also housed a middle school in those days, Gingery went to Culler for junior high before becoming a Spartan.

As a high schooler, Gingery participated in basketball, football and track. On the gridiron, he made varsity as a senior in 1974 as a defensive end — helping the Spartans win the 1974 state championship.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I kinda grew up here,” Gingery said. “I’ve been here for about 48 years now. That’s a long time.”

While in college at Nebraska, he began helping East’s football team in 1976 — notably serving as a faux hypnotist dubbed “The Great Gingeroosky,” complete with a fake mustache and false eyelash get-up, to help boost morale midway through a losing season.

“We asked him to hypnotize us and take two plays out of our playbook — interception right and fumble left,” then-coach Lee Zentic told the Journal at the time. “We’ll try anything.”

Gingery also served on East’s coaching staff for the Spartans’ most recent state title in 1979. After graduating from Nebraska while studying education, English and physical education, Gingery was a longterm substitute teacher before he was hired in Wymore to teach and coach at Southern from 1983-87.

He came back to Lincoln in 1987 to serve as East’s varsity defensive coordinator, sophomore team head coach and physical education teacher.

Three years later, he took over for Bob Fehrs as East’s head wrestling coach. In 1995, he succeeded Zentic as East’s head football coach. In 1998, he took the reins from Bob Eyth to helm East’s track and field team.

The success East had on the gridiron when Gingery was young hasn’t come to pass since. The Spartans have had 15 losing seasons since 1995, including one 0-8 campaign and four 1-8 years. There have been flashes of success, including a Cinderella-esque run to the semifinals in 2016, though the general trend for the Spartans in the postseason is a one-game appearance.

But for the man affectionately known as Ging, winning isn’t the end goal. It’s a nice bonus, absolutely, but his driving force is to make an impact on the lives of East students.

“That’s why my dad is so rare,” said Nicole Johnson, Gingery’s daughter and East’s head volleyball coach. “A lot of coaches would tap out because they think winning is everything.

“Seeing my dad go through seasons like that taught me a lot about how to run my program and how to be a good coach for this volleyball program. Obviously, I still have a lot to learn, but being able to witness his kids still fight even though they didn’t win a game was pretty incredible.”

‘HOW MUCH HE MEANS TO ME’

It’s been 11 years since I left East.

I’ve aged a little, my hair dyed a different shade of red and half-sleeve tattoos inked on both of my upper arms.

As I took in East’s first practice of the season at Seacrest, a flood of both positive and painful memories rushed back. The same held true when I walked down the halls a few days later.

Full disclosure: Ging was my track coach from 2010-12. I’d been involved in sports for all of my young life, and he remains my favorite coach I’ve had.

Listening to him bark instructions in his gruff but calm voice to his receivers on East’s first day of practice transported me back to my high school practices. On that humid, 82-degree day though, with my arm tattoos exposed, it took a second for Gingery to place me.

“‘Is this a mom coming out here to yell at me?’” Gingery remembers telling an assistant. “And when you got close, I go, ‘Jiminy Christmas, it’s Amie.’”

When I told him I was transferring to Southeast for my senior year it broke my heart. That, to this day, is one of the hardest and most emotional things I’ve ever done.

I cried as we walked around East’s track as I told him the news — confiding in him that I’d been assaulted by a classmate, and while it had been reported to both police and the school’s administration, staying at East was far too triggering for me. I needed to leave.

He understood. I cried some more. That following season, he still supported and cheered for me — even though I was in black and gold. It meant the world to me.

Still does.

I know I’m far from the only one he’s impacted. Totaling up the number of athletes he’s coached in football, track, basketball, wrestling and weightlifting paired with the number of students he’s had in the classroom? It’s thousands upon thousands of students who have their stories about Ging.

In 1993, he was nominated for Teacher Recognition Day for going above and beyond in helping an eighth-grade student. In her nomination form, she wrote that Gingery answered her phone call at 1:30 a.m. when she “was scared and didn’t know what to do” about an eating disorder she had been struggling with.

“I don’t think he knows how much he means to me,” the student said at the time.

Closer to home, he’s the reason why his daughter, Nicole Johnson, pursued education and coaching.

Johnson’s memory flashes back to East’s weight room when she was either a junior or senior in high school in 2008 or 2009. This specific weight training class of Gingery’s had several students with physical disabilities enrolled — far before adaptive and unified physical education had been implemented.

“My dad was incredible,” Johnson said. “He had lifts for them to do. He was carrying Harry from machine to machine so he could still do his program. He got the other students involved. It was so much fun. That was a big class that made me want to become an educator myself, just being a part of that.”

If Gingery didn’t know in 1993 or 2012 what he meant to his students, that message was received loud and clear in 2019.

Oct. 3, 2019.

John Gingery lived every parent’s worst nightmare.

Travis — John and Kelly’s oldest child — had died the previous weekend after he, 34, had been diagnosed with acute onset liver failure.

At 10 a.m. that Thursday, those gathered at Lincoln Berean Church honored Travis, the former all-city and all-state Spartan who had walked on for Nebraska.

Later that evening, Lincoln East played Lincoln North Star. Coach Gingery roamed the sidelines in an emotional Spartans win.

“I thought he would be going crazy if he knew I was doing something for him and not coaching,” Gingery said. “It was something that Kelly and I talked about. He would have said, ‘Don’t be an idiot. Get out there.’ That was tough. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about him.”

Johnson added: “I wish I could have been in that locker room. I heard the energy was just electric. It was just love, empathy and compassion — all of these feelings that high school kids struggle to show sometimes.”

In the days and weeks that followed, cards arrived in droves.

The Gingerys’ home was inundated with flowers, food and sympathy notes. Coach’s mailbox at the school, too, was overflowing. Friends flew in from around the world.

“There were so many people who reached out,” Gingery said. “It was unbelievable.”

Johnson added: “I saw an incredible amount of love and support from our community. It just goes to show the amount of lives that my brother touched and the amount of lives that my dad has touched.”

‘SOMETHING PRETTY SPECIAL’

There’s no telling when Gingery’s going to step away.

His heart’s still in it. His mind’s still in it. But his back might make the decision for him.

Gingery, 66, had back surgery a year ago. His surgical team pulled out a disc, put in a spacer and fused his vertebrae. He’s dealing with sciatica on his right side. The pain, he admits, is constant and affects his sleep.

He’s trying not to let it slow him down, but he knows it does.

During the first week of practice, he stepped in to talk through some coaching points but instead of just talking, things ended up getting a bit more physical than recommended.

“They ran the ball and two of my guys double-teamed me and blocked me back 10 yards,” Gingery said. “I said, ‘This is not what I should be doing right now because this is killing me every step I take.

“The tough part is, you get older and you want to do the things you used to do. From (my head) up, I can still do it. From there down, it doesn’t work as good anymore.”

Even though he’s one of the longest-tenured coaches left, he’s still high-energy.

He always has been.

If he has it his way, he always will be.

“If you can leave a footprint on somebody’s heart, a good one, you’ve done something pretty special,” Gingery said. “I think that’s why God’s kept me around here.”

