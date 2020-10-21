Lincoln Christian's home football clash vs. Nebraska City canceled due to COVID-19

Lincoln Christian's home football game against Nebraska City on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Nebraska City, according to Crusader head coach and athletic director Kurt Earl.

Going into the last game of the season, Lincoln Christian has been one of the biggest surprises in Class C-1, currently sitting with a 7-1 record and seventh in the wild-card standings. The only loss for the Crusaders came on Sept. 25 with a 28-10 defeat to Auburn.