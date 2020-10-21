 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christian's home football clash vs. Nebraska City canceled due to COVID-19
Lincoln Christian's home football clash vs. Nebraska City canceled due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Columbus Lakeview vs. Lincoln Christian, 9.18

Fans watch Lincoln Christian and Columbus  Lakeview as the sunset sinks behind them during a high school football game Sept. 18 at Christian.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Christian's home football game against Nebraska City on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Nebraska City, according to Crusader head coach and athletic director Kurt Earl.

Going into the last game of the season, Lincoln Christian has been one of the biggest surprises in Class C-1, currently sitting with a 7-1 record and seventh in the wild-card standings. The only loss for the Crusaders came on Sept. 25 with a 28-10 defeat to Auburn. 

Nebraska City will finish its season at 2-6. 

