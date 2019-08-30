The energy at Lincoln Christian was palpable for the school’s first-ever night game. The standing-room crowd lined the hill behind the bleachers, and even the school’s parking lot couldn’t meet the demand, as fans had to be shuttled in from a distant parking location.
The fans certainly showed up — but it wasn’t certain whether the players would as well. After all, the Crusaders went 0-9 in 2018 even after playing Platteview close in the season opener.
The game was a tight affair throughout, but Platteview ultimately played spoiler to Christian’s special night, defeating the Crusaders 30-29 in double overtime.
“I was very happy with the turnout, there were a lot of people here, a lot of alums, and it was good to see a lot of former players,” Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “Regardless of the scoreboard, it was really special and a fun night for the program and the school.”
Despite extending their losing streak to 11 consecutive games, the Crusaders debuted a much-improved rushing attack that powered them to lead for most of the game. They took an early 7-0 lead, scoring on their first offensive drive, and later went up 15-7 in the second quarter on a pick-six from Jonas Burgher.
“We thought we could throw it, score a touchdown and take the wind out of their sails,” Platteview coach Mark McLaughlin said. “That’s not who we are; we’re a running team. That’s a horrible game plan by me and it almost cost us the game.”
Both teams had opportunities to take a lead in fourth quarter, but neither could convert. First, a dominant drive from Platteview ended in a turnover on downs after a botched third-down snap. Then, Christian hurried down the field in the final two minutes, setting up a potential game-winning field goal. Instead, Platteview blocked the 36-yard kick, sending the game to overtime.
The Trojans relied on senior running backs Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon to carry the offensive load play after play in the second half and into the overtime periods. The players combined for over 200 yards on the ground as each scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score from Nixon.
“I’m happy with our offensive line and Jed is too,” McLaughlin said. “Those guys played hard tonight. Jed Christensen, the five offensive lineman and Tobius Nixon, the seven of them outworked everybody on this field tonight.”