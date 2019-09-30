A perfect storm led to some dark, dismal times for the Lincoln Christian football team the past two seasons.
The Crusaders, a Class C-1 playoff qualifier in 2017, were in the midst of a 14-game losing streak until a rousing 39-16 home win over Falls City Friday brought their record to 1-4 and provided a shot of confidence going into their rivalry Sword game with Lincoln Lutheran (2-3) this coming Friday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field.
“Our team is way better than what people see in our record,” said senior halfback Colby Schluckebier, one of only four seniors on the Crusaders’ roster. “We’ve had a lot of close games that we could’ve won the last two years. We already have one district win, and we’re excited to prove what kind of team we have in the last four (games).”
Small senior classes on the football team both last year and this fall coincided with a difficult two-year schedule dealt the Crusaders from the NSAA. It also came when Coach Kurt Earl totally changed Christian’s offense last year from a wide-open, passing game using spread formations from the shotgun to a flexbone, ground-based attack with the quarterback under center and three backs often in the backfield.
Earl was the architect of the spread offense as an assistant coach under Matt Farup, “but changing to the flexbone and becoming more of a running team was a good and necessary change for long term success in (Class) C-1,” said Earl, now in his fourth season as head coach.
Christian, however, never had an opportunity to ease into its new style of play. Four opponents last season — Bishop Neumann, Lincoln Lutheran, Ashland-Greenwood and Auburn reached the playoffs last season. Three of the Crusaders’ 2018 losses were by seven points or less.
The close calls continued into the first half of this season. They opened with a 30-29 double overtime loss to Platteview, then dropped a 41-33 decision at Omaha Concordia before pushing C-1 No. 9 Kearney Catholic to the limit in Week 3. Christian led Kearney Catholic at half before the Stars pulled out a 30-21 victory.
The Crusaders were coming off a 35-0 loss when they finally broke through against Falls City.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were three or four plays from being 3-0 this season, but our guys never let that bother them,” Earl said. “They trust each other, they trust the coaches and they trust God’s plan for them.”
Just how much has the Christian offense transformed in the past two seasons? The Crusaders ran for 332 yards did not throw a pass in the win over Falls City as sophomore B back (fullback) Ethan Berrier had 126 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Schluckebier added 81 yards on just four attempts and two TDs, which included a 55-yard run. Junior quarterback Alex Koch had nine carries for 59 yards and a TD, and another junior, A-back (halfback) Jonas Burgher, had 42 yards on just two tries, one of those being a 35-yard touchdown run.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Berrier leads the team in rushing this season with 420 yards on 103 carries and six TDs. All of his attempts begin between the tackles, then can spread to the outside if he gets past the first level of the defense.
“Our line is really starting to open up some holes,” Berrier said. “If I do break out, the A-backs and wide receivers are doing a good job of blocking the linebackers and safeties.”
Averaging more than 20 carries per game right into the heart of the defense means “it’s hard to move around on Saturday mornings. I’m pretty sore,” Berrier said. “It’s usually not until Tuesday or Wednesday the soreness is gone and I’m ready to do it all over again on Friday.”
The Christian defense is also much improved from a year ago when they surrendered 40 or more points seven times. Josh Free, a 6-2, 180-pound junior middle linebacker, and sophomore safety Gage Holen (5-10, 150) lead the way defensively with 43 and 37 tackles, respectively, this season. Free registered 12 stops in the win over Falls City.