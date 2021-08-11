Lincoln Christian looking to continue building momentum from playoff appearance in 2020

Sometimes simply waiting is the hardest part.

All day long on Oct. 30, 2020, Lincoln Christian’s players were counting down the minutes until they could hit the field in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs. In front of a wild home crowd, the Crusaders pulled off a thrilling 27-24 overtime win.

The feelings of that day — confidence, adrenaline, excitement and the pure bliss of celebrating on the field with friends, family and teammates — are seared into the memories of Lincoln Christian’s returning players.

“It was just crazy, but we entered the game knowing that we were going to win,” said senior Carter Sitzman. “The whole atmosphere, the whole school day, everyone was around us and the whole community was rallying behind us. It was a great feeling.”

“I’d never really experienced anything like that,” Gage Hohlen said.

Needless to say, Sitzman and Hohlen are eager for the chance to repeat that triumph, and the offseason seemed mighty long while they waited for fall practice to begin again.

“We’ve been waiting all summer to get out here and get our pads on,” Hohlen said.