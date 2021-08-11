Lincoln Christian looking to continue building momentum from playoff appearance in 2020

Sometimes simply waiting is the hardest part.
All day long on Oct. 30, 2020, Lincoln Christian’s players were counting down the minutes until they could hit the field in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs. In front of a wild home crowd, the Crusaders pulled off a thrilling 27-24 overtime win.
The feelings of that day — confidence, adrenaline, excitement and the pure bliss of celebrating on the field with friends, family and teammates — are seared into the memories of Lincoln Christian’s returning players.
“It was just crazy, but we entered the game knowing that we were going to win,” said senior Carter Sitzman. “The whole atmosphere, the whole school day, everyone was around us and the whole community was rallying behind us. It was a great feeling.”
“I’d never really experienced anything like that,” Gage Hohlen said.
Needless to say, Sitzman and Hohlen are eager for the chance to repeat that triumph, and the offseason seemed mighty long while they waited for fall practice to begin again.
“We’ve been waiting all summer to get out here and get our pads on,” Hohlen said.
For any school, an eight-win season and appearance in the state tournament would be a good effort. But, it was even more meaningful for the Crusaders considering the struggles they faced in the two previous seasons. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Lincoln Christian combined for a 1-17 record.
While head coach Kurt Earl knew his team was making progress, the results hadn’t shown on the field. When that changed in 2020, the Crusaders’ perseverance became a life lesson.
“One of the things our group learned was that sometimes the key to getting where you want to go is having the courage to just stick with a good plan long enough,” Earl said. “Sometimes you’re on the right track, but you just have to stay with it long enough to let it work out, and you have to have the courage to do so.”
A big part of Lincoln Christian’s success has been its mastery of the flexbone offense, a type of triple option that Earl describes as “old school.” There are plenty of high school football teams that opt to run the ball almost exclusively, but how many of them have a 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback running the offense?
Lincoln Christian has just that in Sitzman, who relishes the chance to show his physicality on both sides of the ball. He will also be a starting defensive end for the Crusaders.
“You get to read a defense, and it’s more of an offense you don’t get to run as a kid,” Sitzman said. “You get under center and just get to play with the dogs and hit everybody every play. It’s real fun.”
“See, he’s the right guy,” joked Earl.
The Crusaders are hoping last year’s postseason win, the school’s first since 2013, can help them become a more consistent program. Anthony and Benjamin Roth, Sitzman and Hohlen are the only returning starters, but there are many other juniors and seniors ready to step into new roles.
That seamless transition is something that Earl hopes Lincoln Christian can start to establish year-in and year-out as a program.
“Becoming a program that always has 10 really good seniors and replaces those with 10 new really good seniors is something we’re striving for,” Earl said. “Hopefully we can start to become a program that has those good years more and more often.”
Photos: Lincoln Christian hits the gridiron for Wednesday's practice
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Lincoln Christian football practice, 8.11
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7