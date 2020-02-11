Lincoln Christian grad Bubak to enter transfer portal

It is unclear where Lincoln Christian graduate Jared Bubak will play his final season of NCAA eligibility, but it won't be Arizona State.

Bubak, who graduated from Christian in 2015, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. He joined the Sun Devils football program in 2016. Since then, Bubak, listed on the roster as a tight end, has played sparingly, mostly on special teams.

Bubak earned second-team Super-State honors in 2015 as the quarterback of the Crusaders. He originally committed to Nebraska, but decommitted and later joined Arizona State.