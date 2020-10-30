Lincoln Christian and Ian Paul find comfort in 'phone booth' to secure historic playoff win

The OT strategy was simple. Give it to Paul on first down and then on second down, and “then two more if necessary,” Earl said. “It’s not hard to call plays in that situation.”

“We trusted the process, and our line was great,” Paul added. “They played phenomenal and they led us to the victory ultimately with great blocks and the team just gave a great effort.”

It was senior Gunnar Dworak providing the early mojo for the Crusaders (8-1). He raced 72 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, and gave his team a 14-7 lead on a 49-yard run around the edge. Both were pitch plays to the right.

Paul’s 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave Christian a 21-14 lead, but Gothenburg (6-4) overcame a pair of second-half interceptions to tie the game on a 3-yard run by Owen Geiken with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining. The score was set up by a Christian fumble near midfield.

With little time remaining for a running team, Christian had to overcome punting out of its own end zone and then forced Gothenburg into a three-and-out despite good field position.

Earl told his team afterward he was looking forward to being with them for at least one more week. The Crusaders will play St. Paul in the next round.