Lincoln Christian and Ian Paul find comfort in 'phone booth' to secure historic playoff win

The field got shorter and Lincoln Christian’s hopes of a historic playoff win got bigger.
High school teams only need to go 10 yards to score in overtime, and that suited the Class C-1 No. 8 Crusaders perfectly in the opening round of the state playoffs.
“We knew that in a 10-yard battle, in a phone booth, it’s pretty hard to beat us, and we knew we had a distinct advantage there,” Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said.
The main occupant in that phone booth was Ian Paul. The bruising senior fullback pushed his way for 9 yards and then a few more inches to help lift Christian to a 27-24 overtime win against Gothenburg on Friday night in the first-ever true home playoff game at Lincoln Christian School.
The Swedes opened the overtime with a 26-yard field goal from Bronson Long.
Paul, who was beginning to cut through the Gothenburg defense for longer runs late in the game, saw an opportunity to leave his mark.
“To be honest, I just love my brothers and I wanted to be the guy to take the responsibility for it because I believed I could do it, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it for the win, for the team,” said Paul, who rushed 27 times for 154 yards and two scores.
Twenty of Paul’s carries came in the second half.
The OT strategy was simple. Give it to Paul on first down and then on second down, and “then two more if necessary,” Earl said. “It’s not hard to call plays in that situation.”
“We trusted the process, and our line was great,” Paul added. “They played phenomenal and they led us to the victory ultimately with great blocks and the team just gave a great effort.”
It was senior Gunnar Dworak providing the early mojo for the Crusaders (8-1). He raced 72 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, and gave his team a 14-7 lead on a 49-yard run around the edge. Both were pitch plays to the right.
Paul’s 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave Christian a 21-14 lead, but Gothenburg (6-4) overcame a pair of second-half interceptions to tie the game on a 3-yard run by Owen Geiken with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining. The score was set up by a Christian fumble near midfield.
With little time remaining for a running team, Christian had to overcome punting out of its own end zone and then forced Gothenburg into a three-and-out despite good field position.
Earl told his team afterward he was looking forward to being with them for at least one more week. The Crusaders will play St. Paul in the next round.
But Friday night was a night to celebrate for a team that won its first playoff game since 2013. Christian, which now has its own football field, lost its first home night last year in overtime (30-29 to Platteview). The Crusaders finished 1-8 in 2019. A year later, they're one of the final eight teams standing.
“This is kind of full circle, for these guys to come and make it happen in the same scenario, it’s just tremendous to see it come together,” Earl said.
