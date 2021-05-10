LFCA's annual junior football recruiting fair opens door during challenging recruiting period

Like everything else, the Lincoln Football Coaches Association's sixth annual junior day football recruiting fair hosted by The Resort at Firethorn on Monday was a little different than the last gathering two years ago.
After last year’s fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FCS programs like South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota and Northern Iowa, staples at the previous recruiting fairs, weren’t there this year since their postponed spring season is still in session.
There’s also the uncertainty of how many scholarships might be available for the high school class of 2022 since every college player this past season at every level will be getting an extra year of eligibility if they choose to take it.
“You don’t know exactly who’s sticking around and who’s going to graduate and move on, so you really don’t know what you’re going to have in terms of scholarships,” said Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda, a former Nebraska Wesleyan head coach.
“You kind of have to come into it thinking it’s going to be pretty normal, and then if you have to cut back, then you cut back,” said Svoboda, who has a pair of former Lincoln High Super-Staters on his Central Missouri team in quarterback Cedric Case and wide receiver Zion Perry.
“You don’t want to shortchange yourself at the beginning.”
Twenty area high school coaches visited with regional NAIA and NCAA Division II coaches from 17 colleges, promoting their players and giving them free exposure. The LFCA puts together a booklet with information on the top high school players in both the city and area, giving them a good starting point on who they should be recruiting.
With the six Lincoln Public Schools high schools still closed for in-person visits from college coaches, LFCA co-founder Jim Hansen said this year’s fair was especially valuable in getting the city players on the recruiting radar screen.
“Right now, this is the only (face-to-face) access these college coaches have to the LPS high school coaches to find out about players,” said Hansen, an assistant coach at Lincoln Pius X. “Instead of driving all over the city and spending an entire day, the college coaches can come here, talk to all the city high school coaches in a span of a couple hours and get a good idea of who they want to recruit.”
For the current NWU coach, Brian Keller, the networking with the high school coaches at the fair gives him a feel for current seniors or recent graduates who originally decided not to play college football but have had a change of heart.
Since NCAA Division III doesn’t have athletic scholarships, “we really don’t have some of the issues the Division I and Division II programs have in terms of players coming back and taking up a scholarship,” Keller said.
Former Doane football coach and athletic director Matt Franzen is preparing for his first season as coach at Hastings. After leaving his Doane football position to become the Tigers’ AD three years ago, the recruiting fair gives him a chance to reconnect with the high school coaches and start learning who he needs to be recruiting.
“I haven’t watched high school football the last three years, so having an event like this is really good us in that regard,” Franzen said. “Any names and contact information we can get is a really big deal. And it’s really good for the high school coaches because they can get all of this player information out to the coaches at once instead of taking individual calls from us.”