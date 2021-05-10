LFCA's annual junior football recruiting fair opens door during challenging recruiting period

Like everything else, the Lincoln Football Coaches Association's sixth annual junior day football recruiting fair hosted by The Resort at Firethorn on Monday was a little different than the last gathering two years ago.

After last year’s fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FCS programs like South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota and Northern Iowa, staples at the previous recruiting fairs, weren’t there this year since their postponed spring season is still in session.

There’s also the uncertainty of how many scholarships might be available for the high school class of 2022 since every college player this past season at every level will be getting an extra year of eligibility if they choose to take it.

“You don’t know exactly who’s sticking around and who’s going to graduate and move on, so you really don’t know what you’re going to have in terms of scholarships,” said Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda, a former Nebraska Wesleyan head coach.

“You kind of have to come into it thinking it’s going to be pretty normal, and then if you have to cut back, then you cut back,” said Svoboda, who has a pair of former Lincoln High Super-Staters on his Central Missouri team in quarterback Cedric Case and wide receiver Zion Perry.