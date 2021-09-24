 Skip to main content
Led by RB Bohy, Thunderbolts dominate first half to overcome Lincoln North Star
CLASS A | LINCOLN PIUS X 36, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 14

Lincoln Pius X used a dominant first half to defeat Lincoln North Star 36-14 on Friday at Seacrest Field to improve to 2-3 this season.

Bohy on the ground: Junior running back Matt Bohy scored on touchdown runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards to account for the Thunderbolts' first three touchdowns. The 215-pound Bohy, who had 132 yards in the first half, finished with 136 yards on 20 carries. A 4-yard scoring pass from Tyrus Petsche to James Frank with 16 seconds left in the opening half gave Pius X a 29-0 lead at the break.

Petsche and Frank connected for an 8-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.

Defense also makes its mark: While the Thunderbolts racked up 243 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes, North Star (1-5) managed just 18 yards and two first downs against the Pius X defense. North Star, however, scored on its first possession of the second half with a 27-yard pass from Braeden Sunken to Jace Elliott three plays after the Navigators recovered a Pius X fumble.

Sunken threw his second TD pass early in the fourth quarter — a 45-yarder to Dylan Hallett. Sunken, a sophomore, threw for 114 yards in the second half.

