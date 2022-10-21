Led by Alvarez, Lincoln Christian pops off big plays to roll past Syracuse

Jhared Alvarez couldn’t have scripted a much better senior night performance on Friday.

He rushed for three touchdowns and played a key role in Lincoln Christian’s 50-28 win over Syracuse.

The win closes out the regular season and sends the Crusaders into the playoffs on a three-game win streak.

“We knew we had to go out and play our hardest because this could be our last time on this field,” Alvarez said. “So we wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody.”

Alvarez put the home side on the board midway through the opening quarter, answering an early touchdown run by Syracuse fullback Elliot Kuhr. Both teams scored on their first drives.

Syracuse’s opening drive featured 10 plays, including a successful fourth-down conversion.

Alvarez broke free on the Crusaders’ third offensive play of the night, running 57 yards to the end zone. That set the tone on the home side.

“We’ve had big plays like that all season, so we almost kind of expected it,” Alvarez said. “But we wanted to get off to a quick start. Everybody just did their assignments tonight and we executed.”

Alvarez's score was the first of four straight by the Crusaders; a 72-yard run by Dane Omel, a 47-yard pass from Andrew Johnson to Nicholas Roth and a 1-yard run by Alvarez.

It was also the first of four quick-strike scores. Roth and Omel’s scores came on the first and second plays of their respective drives.

“I think the big thing about our offense is when all 11 guys are doing what they’re supposed to, they can always go the distance,” said Crusaders head coach Kurt Earl. “When you see that explosiveness, it means all 11 guys are doing their jobs. And they did that tonight.”

Earl’s team wasted little time coming out of the locker room after halftime. Five plays into their first drive of the second half, Omel tacked on his second rushing touchdown of the night, a 51-yard run where the sophomore ran in nearly untouched.

“We’ve been in similar situations this season where it’s close (at the half),” Earl said. “So we’ve learned to be confident and calm in those situations, and then just go forward from there. We came out ready to go.”

Alvarez tacked on his third score exactly five minutes later, and Jake Watson put the cherry on top with a 12-yard touchdown run. Of the Crusaders’ seven scores, six came on the ground.

The Crusaders entered Friday’s game averaging 414 rushing yards per game. Lincoln Christian crossed the 400-mark once again.

“These guys know that they have the opportunity to play with anybody in the state, and when we execute like we did tonight, especially running the ball, we’re hard to beat,” Earl said. “We’re really excited with the way we’re playing right now and what might be ahead. But we’ve got to take it one step at a time.”

The Rockets put the final 14 points on the board via a pair of runs by Connor Thompson (15 yards) and Sawyer Brammier (62 yards). But it was too little, too late. Syracuse finishes the season at 5-4.

Lincoln Christian (7-2) will officially learn its first-round opponent when the NSAA officially releases the C-1 bracket Saturday morning.

“Momentum is the biggest thing in football,” Alvarez said. “It can hurt or help your team so much, so this one is really big for us.”