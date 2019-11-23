When quarterback Sabastian Harsh’s leg got rolled up on and his knee took the brunt of the blow in the first half of Scottsbluff’s final regular-season football game against McCook, there was a brief sense of panic among the senior all-stater’s teammates.
“It naturally freaked us out because he never seems to get hurt,” said 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior tackle/defensive end Sam Clarkson, a Northwest Missouri State commit who missed his junior year because of an ACL injury.
The knee injury kept the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Harsh down for a while, but he’s been back the past two games to lead third-ranked Scottsbluff’s run to its second straight Class B title-game appearance against No. 1 and defending state champion Omaha Skutt.
When it happened, “I thought for a second I broke it (the knee cap) and I was done for the year,” said Harsh, who is getting heavily recruited by Wyoming, Colorado State and Northern Colorado as a linebacker. He also has a walk-on offer from Nebraska.
“I could feel the knee pop out, but then it popped right back in, so that was a relief,” added Harsh, who already had 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns against McCook when he went down. “When I was able to walk and jog on the sidelines (after the injury), I thought there was a chance I would be back this season.”
Harsh didn’t play the remainder of the McCook game and sat out Scottsbluff’s 48-6 first-round win over Alliance. It was a game-time decision whether Harsh was healthy enough to go against No. 8 Norris in the quarterfinals.
Playing him turned out to be the right call, especially when running back Jacob Krul broke his foot early against the Titans, ending a senior season in which he rushed for 1,571 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Harsh has been unstoppable the past two weeks for the 12-0 Bearcats. He had 43 carries for 275 yards and five TDs on the ground in a 49-28 win over Norris.
Harsh was even more impressive in the wild 63-56 semifinal victory at No. 4 Omaha Roncalli on Nov. 15, a game in which he ran through and threw over the Crimson Pride.
He rushed for 348 yards on 44 carries and five TDs and also passed for 246 yards and three more scores. He also had six tackles defensively, three of which were behind the line of scrimmage, to go with three quarterback hurries.
Not bad considering Harsh is probably not back to full speed.
"It's fine, I'm probably at 90%," Harsh said. "I just feel blessed that I was able to recover as quickly as I did."
“He’s a special athlete,” Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said of Harsh, who has rushed for 1,797 yards and 32 TDs, thrown for 877 and 11 more scores. He's also registered 59 tackles on defense with a blocked kick. “We think our guy, No. 4, is the best player in Class B. Nothing he does surprises us.”
Harsh left his impression in last year’s state title game. He helped Scottsbluff take an early 14-0 with a touchdown pass early in the second quarter before Skutt exploded to take a 48-27 victory. Harsh finished with 96 yards rushing and 10 tackles.
Ahead two touchdowns, “I thought we were going to run away with it,” Harsh said. “There were a couple plays that shifted momentum, then we didn’t help ourselves by coming out slow in the second half.”
It’s the only game Scottsbluff has lost in the past two seasons, “and I think we learned a lot from it,” Harsh added. “It’s the game that motivated us to work a little harder in the offseason.”