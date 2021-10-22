Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'

MALCOLM — Wahoo captured some momentum heading into the Class C-1 playoffs Friday, even if it wasn't a perfect win.
The Warriors defeated Malcolm 22-16, which ends Malcolm's season at 4-5.
“It was a challenge for us, but our kids embraced that challenge and played well enough to win, which is important this time of year because you just want to win and advance,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said.
Wahoo quarterback Owen Hancock accounted for all three of his team's touchdowns — two passing and one rushing. The rushing score gave the Warriors a 22-9 lead with just under four minutes left in regulation.
Zach Fox pitched in on defense and special teams, coming up with a fourth-quarter interception and officially sealing the game with a snag on Malcolm's onside kick attempt late in the game.
Wahoo relied on its defense. Hancock found Trent Hallowell and Andrew Waido for first-half touchdowns to build a 14-6 Warriors lead at halftime. But the offense couldn’t get in the end zone for much of the second half, and Malcolm kicker Gavin Zoucha trimmed the lead to 14-9 with a field goal early in the final period.
That’s when Fox stepped up for the big interception on a third-and-9 play, and he returned the pick to Malcolm’s 21.
"There were a couple of fourth-down stops for us, the turnover, lots of things that were happening,” Coach Fox said. “The defense was bringing it early for us.”
Hancock picked up a third-down conversion on a tough run, then shortly after snuck it into the end zone. He also ran in the two-point conversion to build a priceless two-score lead with 3:07 to play.
But Malcolm didn’t go away. The Clippers mounted a quick drive and got in the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Hayden Frank to Zoucha. It was Frank’s second touchdown of the night, as he ran one in from four yards out for Malcolm’s first-half score.
Fox snagged the ensuing onside kick, ending Malcolm’s comeback hopes and Wahoo took a knee.
The win caps a hard-fought regular season for Wahoo (6-3), whose three losses came to ranked teams. Those teams (Ashland-Greenwood, Milford and Columbus Scotus) had combined for one loss coming into Week 9.
So the Warriors will take any momentum wins they can going into postseason play, even if a last-minute drive by Malcolm made things in Friday’s game a little more interesting.
“I know the last touchdown is going to stick in our craw a little bit, but all in all we played well enough to win, and that’s what counts right now,” Fox said.
