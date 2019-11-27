Last year's semifinal exits turn into 2019 state titles for Bellevue West, Wahoo

The weather was also horrible for last year’s semifinal round of the high school playoffs, and when it was over, the Bellevue West and Wahoo football teams were left out in the cold when it came to advancing to the championship game.

In wintry conditions at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, both teams made sure they’ll have warm memories about the 2019 season.

They finished off 13-0 campaigns in convincing fashion, dominating in the state finals like they’ve dominated all season – Wahoo with a 38-0 victory against previous No. 1 Pierce in the Class C-1 title game in the morning and Bellevue West with a 35-0 shutout of Omaha Westside in the snow and wind later in the evening for the Class A crown.

Bellevue West was 10-2 a year ago and reached the semifinals of the playoffs. The Thunderbirds, however, were favored in every game they played a year ago, and Coach Michael Huffman felt like his 2018 team didn’t reach their full potential.

That wasn’t an issue this fall. Bellevue West outscored its opponents 662-65 this season, and answered the call when challenged in the semifinals against No. 2 Millard West. The Wildcats led in the third quarter, but Bellevue West responded to claim a 37-30 win in what turned out to be the championship game.