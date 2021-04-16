Last two seasons have provided a different perspective for Norfolk Catholic HOF football coach Bellar

“We had great kids who were fun to be around,” Bellar said. “They worked hard and did everything we asked of them in practice. We had a very tough schedule (two teams went 9-0 in the regular season, two more went 8-1 and another was 7-2), and I felt like our kids went out and gave a great effort every week.”

Things went better in 2020 as the Knights went 6-3, losing in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs to Aquinas.

While the past two years have been challenging, Bellar says retirement hasn’t crept into the conversation yet.

“At some point, I’ll have to give this up, but I still enjoy going to practice, working with the kids and putting in the time during the summer and offseason,” said Bellar, Norfolk Catholic’s athletic director. “When you look back, I’ve really been blessed with some great assistant coaches who have been with me for years, some really outstanding athletes, and parents and families who have supported the school and bought into what we’re trying to do here.”

Bellar is part of a star-studded Hall of Fame class that includes Olympic volleyball player and former Husker All-American Jordan Larson and former Nebraska football players Tony Veland and John Gibson.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.