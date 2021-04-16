Last two seasons have provided a different perspective for Norfolk Catholic HOF football coach Bellar

In his 39 seasons as a head football coach, Jeff Bellar has experienced a lot.
A state-record nine state championships at Norfolk Catholic, five state runner-up finishes, 35 playoff appearances and six undefeated teams top his résumé.
It’s why Bellar, Nebraska’s all-time leader in career football coaching victories with 369, will be going into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday along with the rest of the 2020 class during the NHSSHOF’s annual induction ceremony at Lincoln East.
But the past two years have been like no other for Bellar. In 2019, the Knights struggled to a 3-6 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1995.
Last fall, Bellar, like every football coach in the state, had to deal with COVID-19 — the protocols, the quarantines and shutdowns. Bellar caught the virus, as did a number of his players, resulting in the cancellation of the Knights’ game against 2019 state champion Oakland-Craig in Week 4.
Bellar said everything that’s happened the past two years offered a perspective on the sport that perhaps wasn’t as clear to him before.
“Just the chance to play and compete; you can’t take any of it for granted,” Bellar said.
Despite the losing record and staying home from the playoffs in 2019, Bellar still considered it a successful season.
“We had great kids who were fun to be around,” Bellar said. “They worked hard and did everything we asked of them in practice. We had a very tough schedule (two teams went 9-0 in the regular season, two more went 8-1 and another was 7-2), and I felt like our kids went out and gave a great effort every week.”
Things went better in 2020 as the Knights went 6-3, losing in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs to Aquinas.
While the past two years have been challenging, Bellar says retirement hasn’t crept into the conversation yet.
“At some point, I’ll have to give this up, but I still enjoy going to practice, working with the kids and putting in the time during the summer and offseason,” said Bellar, Norfolk Catholic’s athletic director. “When you look back, I’ve really been blessed with some great assistant coaches who have been with me for years, some really outstanding athletes, and parents and families who have supported the school and bought into what we’re trying to do here.”
Bellar is part of a star-studded Hall of Fame class that includes Olympic volleyball player and former Husker All-American Jordan Larson and former Nebraska football players Tony Veland and John Gibson.
