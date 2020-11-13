Last-minute touchdown pass lands Elkhorn back home in Class B state title game

HASTINGS — In his 41st season as Elkhorn’s head football coach, Mark Wortman is one of the few still around who has plenty of experience in having his team host state championship games.

The fourth-ranked Antlers reached their 11th Class B state championship game, all under Wortman, on the strength of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gutschow to Gannon Gragert with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 win over No. 3 Hastings before an estimated crowd of 2,000 Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Elkhorn has five state titles, and the first two during Wortman’s reign came in 1989 and 1992, when the state championship games were still played at home sites. Elkhorn also won a state crown in 1996, the first year the championship games moved to Memorial Stadium.

“It’s been awhile, so it feels good to be back in the finals, although I never thought we’d be hosting one ever again,” Wortman said after his team secured their first state final appearance since 2014. Elkhorn’s last state title came in 2011. The Antlers will host Aurora next Friday night.

“The end of that game was so crazy, I’m not sure what happened,” Wortman added. “Both teams made a lot of plays there at the end.”