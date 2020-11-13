Last-minute touchdown pass lands Elkhorn back home in Class B state title game

HASTINGS — In his 41st season as Elkhorn’s head football coach, Mark Wortman is one of the few still around who has plenty of experience in having his team host state championship games.
The fourth-ranked Antlers reached their 11th Class B state championship game, all under Wortman, on the strength of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gutschow to Gannon Gragert with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 win over No. 3 Hastings before an estimated crowd of 2,000 Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Elkhorn has five state titles, and the first two during Wortman’s reign came in 1989 and 1992, when the state championship games were still played at home sites. Elkhorn also won a state crown in 1996, the first year the championship games moved to Memorial Stadium.
“It’s been awhile, so it feels good to be back in the finals, although I never thought we’d be hosting one ever again,” Wortman said after his team secured their first state final appearance since 2014. Elkhorn’s last state title came in 2011. The Antlers will host Aurora next Friday night.
“The end of that game was so crazy, I’m not sure what happened,” Wortman added. “Both teams made a lot of plays there at the end.”
Elkhorn (10-2) took a 27-21 lead with 3:27 left in the game on a 12-yard TD run by backup running back Isaac Robinson, who replaced an injured Aiden Young, who had 124 yards on 18 carries before going out in the fourth quarter. Hastings blocked the extra point.
Young’s 53-yard TD run in the third quarter broke a 14-14 halftime deadlock.
It only took Hastings three plays to take the lead 28-27 when all-state quarterback Jarrett Synek found Braden Kalvelage for a 26-yard TD strike and Breyer Menke added the extra point with 2:11 left.
Synek finished 17 of 29 for 257 yards.
Starting its final possession at its own 47, Gutschow found Nebraska baseball recruit Drew Christo for a 26-yard pass play two plays before the game-winner to Gragert, who went high over the Hastings defender to snag the game-winner.
An interception by Hayden Stec on Hastings’ first play after the TD sealed the win.
Hastings’ shorter defensive backs had trouble matching up with the 6-foot-3 Christo and the 6-4 Gragert. Christo finished with nine catches for 139 yards, while Gragert finished with three receptions for 49 yards.
“I knew Gannon had his guy beat, all I had to do was throw it out there and he was going to catch it,” Gutschow said. “That was something we had all night with Drew and Gannon.”
Gragert said he “was due for one, so when coach called that '57' at the end, I knew I had to make a play, and Grant threw a great ball,” Gragert said.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie in the first half, despite Elkhorn holding a 42-19 edge in offensive snaps and 234-110 advantage in total yards.
Elkhorn scored on its first possession on Young’s 19-yard touchdown run, only to see Hastings answer on its first play from scrimmage — a 66-yard TD pass over the middle from Synek to Kalvelage.
Hastings took a 14-7 advantage when Beau Dreher scooped up an Antler fumble and raced 40 yards to the end zone with 3:36 left in the opening period. Elkhorn tied it on the final play of the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Stec.
Both teams’ defenses started asserting themselves in the second quarter, but an Elkhorn march late in the first half ended up empty-handed with a missed 31-yard field goal with 13 seconds left.
Hastings had a red zone opportunity slip away in the second quarter and missed a 21-yard field goal in the third quarter.
“You can’t let opportunities like that slip away,” said Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker, whose son, Carson, had 10 catches for 105 yards. “Their (Elkhorn’s) quarterback scrambling was a difference-maker for them and of course their receivers were tough for us to match up with.”
Aurora 21, Plattsmouth 12: The Huskies improved to 9-3 against the Blue Devils at Aurora. Aurora senior quarterback Ethan Shaw completed 13 of 22 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed 13 times for 50 yards and a TD.
The Huskies converted all three of their fourth-down attempts. Though they fumbled four times, they forced the Blue Devils into five turnovers — two fumbles and three interceptions, with senior Brady Collingham returning the third for a touchdown.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!