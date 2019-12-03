You are the owner of this article.
Lanik retiring as Neumann football coach
Lanik retiring as Neumann football coach

After one season as Bishop Neumann’s head football coach, Doug Lanik has announced that he intends to retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the current school year.

Lanik, a Neumann graduate, was an assistant coach under Nebraska High School Hall of Fame coach Tim Turman at Neumann from 1998 to 2018 before moving into the top spot. Before that, Lanik coached at Omaha Northwest, Waverly and Midland University. He was Waverly’s head football coach for three of the seven years he was there and was Midland’s offensive coordinator for 10 seasons.

The Cavaliers went 6-4 this past season and qualified for the Class C-1 playoffs.

