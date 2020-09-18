Langan 'sets the tone' to lead McCook's option-based offense past Seward

SEWARD — McCook’s road show rolled into Seward and rolled out with a physical victory.
Alec Langan broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run on McCook’s first play from scrimmage, and the No. 7 Bison were in control the rest of the way in a 41-14 win Friday night.
A 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, Langan finished with 16 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns, sandwiching scoring runs of 81 and 50 yards around plunges of 1 and 3 yards, and helping run things on defense from his middle linebacker spot.
“Size, speed, strength. Started two years for us at defensive end, and now he’s an all-state caliber middle linebacker, as you can see,” McCook coach Jeff Gross said of Langan. “Not a lot of people in the world still play the old bruising fullback, but he’s a good one. And for our option-based offense he sets the tone.”
McCook (2-1), yet to play at home this season after its Sept. 14 game against Crete was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, rolled up 294 yards in building a 27-7 halftime lead.
The Bison were up to 439 total yards when the starters left the game after the first play of the fourth quarter, which was Langan’s 50-yard touchdown run.
It was the first McCook play, though, that showed what was to come.
Seward’s opening drive fizzled after 13 plays, stalling at the McCook 19-yard line after starting at the Bluejays’ 25.
Then, Langan took a fullback trap to the house, getting plenty of help along the way.
“I think it was a great tone-setter. And it was one of those plays where all 11 did their job. If you watch that play, (senior tight end) Andrew Peterson, he’s downfield, blocking the corner and just setting me right up,” Langan said. “I didn’t have to do anything, I didn’t have to break a tackle — anyone could have ran that play. It was the other 10 guys that did all work. Because I’m not the fastest guy, I’m not going to outrun anyone, but they just had such great blocks.”
The Bison led 20-0 before Seward (2-2) got on the board thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Sukup to Nathan Pence, then needed just four plays to widen the margin to three scores again on Langan’s three-yard scoring dive.
Sukup was 17-of-31 through the air for Seward, throwing for 246 yards and two scores.
Pence caught both touchdown passes, the second a 75-yarder late in the third quarter, and finished with four catches for 106 yards.
The 75-yarder got Seward within 34-14, and the Bluejays recovered the ensuing onside kick. But the McCook defense got a stop on downs, and Langan capped the scoring three plays later.
“I don’t know if (McCook’s first play) set the tone. Certainly disappointing in the outcome of our first drive, but I don’t know if it set the tone,” Seward coach Jamie Opfer said. “I think McCook set the tone with their physical play more than anything.”
