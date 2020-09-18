Langan 'sets the tone' to lead McCook's option-based offense past Seward

Seward’s opening drive fizzled after 13 plays, stalling at the McCook 19-yard line after starting at the Bluejays’ 25.

Then, Langan took a fullback trap to the house, getting plenty of help along the way.

“I think it was a great tone-setter. And it was one of those plays where all 11 did their job. If you watch that play, (senior tight end) Andrew Peterson, he’s downfield, blocking the corner and just setting me right up,” Langan said. “I didn’t have to do anything, I didn’t have to break a tackle — anyone could have ran that play. It was the other 10 guys that did all work. Because I’m not the fastest guy, I’m not going to outrun anyone, but they just had such great blocks.”

The Bison led 20-0 before Seward (2-2) got on the board thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Sukup to Nathan Pence, then needed just four plays to widen the margin to three scores again on Langan’s three-yard scoring dive.

Sukup was 17-of-31 through the air for Seward, throwing for 246 yards and two scores.

Pence caught both touchdown passes, the second a 75-yarder late in the third quarter, and finished with four catches for 106 yards.