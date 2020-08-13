Lakeview's Frenzen, Platteview's McLaughlin named 2021 Shrine Bowl head coaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Lakeview’s Kurt Frenzen and Platteview’s Mark McLaughlin will be the head coaches for the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl football game slated for June 5, 2021, at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.

Assisting Frenzen on the North team will be Gretna’s Mike Kayl, Judson Hall (Scottsbluff), Wayne’s Russ Plager and a pair of defensive coordinators — Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Columbus Lakeview.

+2 Clark Grell: The Shrine Bowl gave us football for a day, and some hope for football in the fall The Shrine Bowl was believed to be the first football game in the U.S. since the pandemic started, giving us hope about the sport's future this fall.

McLaughlin’s assistants for the South are Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Auburn’s Tony Janssen, Papillion-La Vista South’s Tim Clemenger, Platteview running back/defensive back coach Jordan Bald and Gibbon offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Jeff Montgomery.

The 62nd Shrine Bowl on July 11 was the first football game played in United States since the COVID-19 global pandemic halted sports in March. The players went through a week of camp, and a crowd of 2,475 attended the game.

There have been no known reported outbreaks of COVID related to the Shrine Bowl since then.

Week 0 will be here soon. Here's your one stop for Prep Extra's in-depth preview of high school football This guide to the — say it with me — high school football season will update every day leading up to the Prep Extra preview guide's Sunday release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.