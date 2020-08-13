You are the owner of this article.
Lakeview's Frenzen, Platteview's McLaughlin named 2021 Shrine Bowl head coaches
Lakeview's Frenzen, Platteview's McLaughlin named 2021 Shrine Bowl head coaches

Shrine Bowl, 7.11

The North's offensive line goes up against the South during the Shrine Bowl on July 11 at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Columbus Lakeview’s Kurt Frenzen and Platteview’s Mark McLaughlin will be the head coaches for the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl football game slated for June 5, 2021, at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.

Assisting Frenzen on the North team will be Gretna’s Mike Kayl, Judson Hall (Scottsbluff), Wayne’s Russ Plager and a pair of defensive coordinators — Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Columbus Lakeview.

McLaughlin’s assistants for the South are Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Auburn’s Tony Janssen, Papillion-La Vista South’s Tim Clemenger, Platteview running back/defensive back coach Jordan Bald and Gibbon offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Jeff Montgomery.

The 62nd Shrine Bowl on July 11 was the first football game played in United States since the COVID-19 global pandemic halted sports in March. The players went through a week of camp, and a crowd of 2,475 attended the game.

There have been no known reported outbreaks of COVID related to the Shrine Bowl since then.

