Kozeal dazzles in return, throws 4 TDs to lead Millard South past North Star

Millard South quarterback Camden Kozeal spent the last three weeks in Sarasota, Florida, playing baseball for Team USA and helping them win the gold medal in the Under 18 Baseball World Cup.

His return to the Patriots' football team Friday night was also a victorious success. The Vanderbilt baseball recruit threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead the Patriots to a 49-10 win over Lincoln North Star on Friday night at UBT Stadium.

Kozeal led the Patriots to a win over Millard West in Week 1, but Millard South dropped the next three games against Elkhorn South, Millard North and Gretna with Kozeal in Florida and the Patriots trying several different players at quarterback.

The Super-State infielder returned to practice Monday and was in mid-season form four days later as he rushed for 89 yards and passed for 134 on 9 of 15 completions.

"Camden just does a great job leading us," Millard South coach Ty Wisdom said. "He's only practiced with us 11 times since the season started so this is like Game 1 for him all over again. You can tell he just got more comfortable throughout the game."

Kozeal admitted the first practice Monday was a little rough after missing three weeks.

"But I eventually got all the plays and was able to go out and make some plays, just doing what I have to do," Kozeal said. "I have a bunch of great receivers and they make it a lot easier for me."

Missed North Star opportunities and too much Kozeal propelled the Patriots (2-3) to a 28-10 halftime lead. Kozeal threw a pair of touchdown passes — 15 yards to Lance Rucker in the first quarter and 29 yards to Grant Renken in the second one play after a short North Star punt.

The Vanderbilt baseball recruit also had a 9-yard TD run with 41 seconds left in the half to make it 28-7. The Navigators, who scored early in the second quarter on an 8-yard TD pass from DJ Athouris to Dylan Hallett to tie the game at 7, closed the half with a 37-yard field goal as time expired by Nick Rorabaugh. Kozeal rushed for 68 yards in the first 24 minutes and was 6 of 9 for 93 yards through the air.

North Star (2-3) missed a 21-yard field goal on the first play of the second period after getting to the Patriot 2 and failed to score on another possession later in the quarter after reaching the Millard South 23.

Millard South, however, regained momentum early in the third quarter when Kozeal threw his third TD pass — a 23-yarder to Renken — 2 1/2 minutes into the second half. An interception by Nolan Feller two plays later gave the Patriots possession at the North Star 19 and Kozeal scored on a 3-yard run four plays later to make it 42-10 midway through the third.

Kozeal hit Renken for a 21-yard TD pass to produce the final score with 9:06 left in the game.

Wisdom praised his team's second-half defense which shut out the 'Gators and intercepted three passes. Millard South's pass rush, led by standout defensive end Lance Rucker, bothered North Star quarterbacks DJ Athouris and Beaudree Ball.

"We brought a little more pressure and played downhill a little more," Wisdom said. "I think we're better when we play a more attacking style of defense."

North Star coach James Thompson admitted it was difficult scouting the Patriots not knowing what their situation might be at quarterback this week.

"We saw five different ones on film and tried to prepare for each one the best we could," Thompson said. "We knew what No. 8 (Kozeal) brought if he was in uniform and he played pretty well tonight."