Kolterman, Hancock ready for leadership roles as Wahoo begins another run for a state title

Kolterman will quite often be the lead blocker for Ludvik from his fullback position, while Hancock will be doing the same on the perimeter.

“I love blocking for him,” Hancock said of Ludvik. “In practice multiple times, I’ve hit a block and then watched him run by. You give him just a little time and he can break it. He’s fast.”

Wahoo has been in the playoffs 13 of the past 14 seasons and reached the C-1 semifinals in both 2017 and ’18 before winning the state championship last year. It’s a record of achievement that’s made the Warriors a target of everyone they play.

“There’s big pressure,” Kolterman said. “Everyone’s out there to get us, instead of the other way around the last few years.”

After dealing with a spring when school and sports both shut down because of COVID-19 and a late start in the weight room and summer team camp because of the pandemic, Fox sees a deeper appreciation for the game from his team that might not be there otherwise.

“They’re not going to take for granted getting on the field Friday night (at home against No. 9 Columbus Scotus) and playing,” Fox said. “There’s been adjustments they’ve had to make at practice and adjustments in the locker room, and they’ve been pretty good at adhering to all those things. I think they’re thankful for any opportunity they get to play.”

