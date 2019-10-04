SEWARD — The thunder came before the lightning Friday night at Concordia University’s Bulldog Stadium.
Gabe Knisley, coming off an ankle injury that had limited him to four quarters this season entering Week 6, rushed for 128 yards and led a Seward ground game that ate up 327 yards. That was enough to produce a 36-9 football victory over rival Crete in a game cut short by thunderstorms that rolled through in the fourth quarter.
After heavy rain and lightning drove the teams indoors, the game was called 20 minutes after it was halted with 7:52 left in the contest.
Before it prematurely ended, Knisley scored the game’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run 26 seconds into the game and the last one, a 9-yard run with 9:09 left in the fourth.
“Gabe adds a dimension we’ve been missing,” Seward coach Jamie Opfer said about Knisley, who was injured in the third quarter of the season opener against Waverly. “He’s an explosive runner, and it’s nice to see he’s almost at full speed. Hopefully he’ll look even better next week.”
Knisley, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, was quick to praise his offensive line — tackles Tyler Lenz and Jordan Kavulak, guards Trevor Reeves and Colton Hill, center Zach Garton — and tight ends Wyatt Warner and Gavin Hamling.
“The line made it pretty easy tonight, they were opening some gigantic holes,” Knisley said. “We’re hard to stop offensively when we’re getting 6 yards a pop.”
A pair of surprise carries by Warner also helped to loosen up the defense. He went 64 yards on the first play of the game to set up Knisley’s first TD run. Warner added a 30-yard run in the third quarter which led to a 1-yard sneak from senior quarterback Ben Myers.
Myers finished with 57 yards on the ground and three TD runs.
“Those runs by Wyatt were huge because people are really loading up to stop our power running game,” said Opfer, whose Class B No. 10 Bluejays are 3-3. “We need something like that to loosen up the defense.”
The Bluejays led 22-9 at halftime, thanks to 263 total yards. Seward quickly made it 13-0 on its second possession after Myers’ first 3-yard TD run midway through the opening period. Crete, however, answered with an 82-yard kickoff return for a score by sophomore Jaxon Weyand to stay in it. Weyand later added a 57-yard run in the second quarter to set up a 33-yard field goal by Alexis Carbajal, which hit the upright and fell in.
Weyand finished with 86 yards rushing for the Cardinals (2-4) and junior teammate Nigel Bridger added 74.
Seward also had a field goal in the second quarter — a 20-yarder by Parker Hammond. The Bluejays opened up their halftime margin with a 76-yard, nine-play march all on the ground with Myers covering the final 3 yards with 4:40 left in the half.
Myers also had an interception defensively to go with his three scores.
Crete and Seward battled each other and the elements at Concordia University in Seward on Friday. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler