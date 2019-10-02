Teivis Tuioti is always on the move. It’s just how things are being the son of a college or pro football coach.
Since the seventh grade, the Lincoln Southeast standout senior defensive tackle has lived in four different cities and is in his third different high school in four years.
“When I was younger, it was hard to move because I hated saying goodbye to my friends,” said Tuioti, who was in Hawaii for almost all of his grade school years when his father was an assistant for six seasons with the Rainbow Warriors. “But now I see it as an opportunity to start over with a clean slate, meet new people and make new friends.”
His father is Tony Tuioti, who was hired this past winter to be the new defensive line coach at Nebraska. When Teivis was in seventh and eighth grade, dad was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns. His freshman season was spent in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where his father was director of player personnel for the Wolverines.
When the elder Tuioti moved on to California to coach outside linebackers in 2017 and defensive line for the Bears in the ’18 season, Teivis began making inroads as a Division I college recruit. He helped California High School in San Ramon go 8-4 last season and reach the semifinals of the Division I high school football playoffs there.
By the time he got to Lincoln, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Teivis already had Division I scholarship offers from Nevada, Idaho State and Army. The way he’s played the first five games for the Class A No. 5 Knights (4-1), that list is sure to grow.
Has he lobbied his dad for an opportunity to be a Husker?
“It would be special to be able to play where my dad coaches, but at the end of the day, I’m going to go where the best fit for me is, and I’m in the process of figuring that out,” Teivis said.
Right now, Southeast foes are trying to figure out how to slow down Tuioti. He’s dismantled opposing offenses so far this season, registering 43 tackles through five games, including 14 in the 28-0 win over Lincoln Southwest in the second week. His 43 stops are tied for second on the team with linebacker Jackson Kraus and behind only Isaac Gifford’s 45.
Tuioti’s massive size and strength are one thing. But combine that with precise technique through numerous coaching sessions with his father over the years, along with exceptional mobility further refined from his love of rugby (which he played in California), and Tuioti becomes someone who’s almost impossible to match up against on the high school level.
“Teivis is technically very good, you can tell he’s had some great coaching growing up,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “He’s always around the ball, and it didn’t take long before teams started double-teaming him. That’s just opened up our linebackers to make plays.”
Tuioti started school at Southeast in early April instead of finishing the school year in California in hopes of being able to go through “spring football.”
“Of course, when we got here, we found out there’s no such thing around here,” Tuioti said. “But I’m glad I made the move when I did. It gave me a chance to get to know everyone here and settle in before the season.
“I love it here, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened,” he added. “There are great players everywhere on this team, and everyone has made me feel welcomed here.”
Teivis is the second-oldest of seven children in his family. His older sister, Teisa, is a sophomore outside hitter on Midland’s volleyball team, transferring from Hawaii-Hilo after her family moved to Nebraska.
He has two younger brothers on the Southeast football team with him — Teilor, a junior, and freshman Teitum. He has two other sisters (Teiyana and Teinia) and one other brother (Teimana).
So is there any order as to who uses the bathroom first in the morning as six siblings get ready for school?
“It’s whoever gets in there first and locks the door,” Teivis said, laughing.
As the oldest child in the house right now, “they all look up to me and I try to be a good example for them,” Teivis said. “It can be kind of crazy around our house trying to get everyone where they need to be, so if my mom (Keala) needs help, I’ll drive them to school or wherever.”