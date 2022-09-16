Knights get revved up early in victory over North Star

Max Buettenback is doing his part to make sure the Lincoln Southeast football team gets off to fast starts.

A week after running 69 yards for a touchdown on the Knights' first play from scrimmage at Papillion-La Vista, the Nebraska baseball recruit returned the opening kickoff 91 yards to the end zone Friday night at Seacrest Field against Lincoln North Star.

That ignited the Knights to a 31-point, first-half explosion on their way to a 31-10 win over the Navigators to level their record at 2-2.

Is it something Buettenback is getting accustomed to?

"Maybe a little bit," said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior. "It was the line that did all the work last week on my long run and tonight that kickoff return was blocked really well. I only had to beat one guy."

The main scoreboard on the south end of the stadium wasn't working, but Lincoln Southeast made sure the smaller north board got a workout in the first half.

Buettenback took the opening kickoff along the sidelines and never got inside the numbers in working his way to the end zone.

Southeast recovered a North Star fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Navigators 35, and after Buettenback ripped off a 34-yard run to the 1, he finished the drive with a TD run and a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

"I was a little tired after that, but I got my legs back underneath me later (in the first quarter)," Buettenback said.

After Nate McCashland booted a 24-yard field goal to make it 17-0 late in the opening period, Buettenback made his presence felt defense with an interception early in the second quarter that gave the Knights possession at the North Star 37. Five plays later, Owen Baxter hit Pierre Allen Jr. for a 5-yard scoring pass and a 24-0 Knights' lead.

An interception and 25-yard return by Max's younger brother, Cash Buettenback, put Southeast in business at the 'Gators' 18. Baxter made it 31-0 at half with a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:05 showing on the clock. Cash Buettenback finished with 92 yards rushing on eight carries, while Max Buettenback had 80 yards on 14 attempts.

Besides forcing three turnovers which they converted into 21 points, Southeast never allowed North Star past midfield and held a 209-82 edge in total offense in the first half.

"North Star has a good football team, and we were extremely pleased to get off to a great start like we did," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "Our defense played really well in the first half. Our coaches had a great game plan and our guys executed."

The Navigators (2-2) came out the gate quickly in the second half. They drove 80 yards in nine plays on their opening possession to trim the deficit to 31-7. A 51-yard pass from DJ Athouris to Sam Schaefer set up a 7-yard TD toss from Athouris to Davis Jones.

North Star, which had 118 yards of total offense in the third quarter, also marched from its 28 to the Southeast 22 in that period but couldn't convert on the drive. The Navigators went from their 26 to the Southeast 11 in the fourth quarter before Nick Rorabaugh kicked a 43-yard field goal to produce the final score with 4:01 left in the game.

Athouris came off the bench to complete 14 of 22 passes for 161 yards.

"We got punched in the mouth in the first half, but at halftime, we re-set and showed some resiliency," North Star coach James Thompson said. "I'm incredibly proud of the young men that got a chance in the second half and how they stepped up and made plays."