'Kids need that outlet': In a game of wait-and-see, state's high school football season chugging along at midway point

"Working with school officials and public health, we looked at it and said, 'We don't want to be the school that goes out and has had kids infected, not knowing for sure, and spreading that around," Crete AD BT Kracl said. "In a relative short amount of time, we had to make a decision and just decided to err on the side of caution."

It's unclear how many positive tests Crete has returned, but Kracl suggested more than one player was affected. As such, the program's predetermined protocol lurched into action, a thorough plan that includes quarantining and potential trips to a physician to monitor heart effects that have been linked to the virus. Kracl said at least one affected player was "close" to rejoining the team.

Neuhaus praised the way schools are partnering with local health departments and medical officials — a key domino in sustaining a season.

"It's a tough situation that everyone is put in," Neuhaus said. "I know health departments are providing great leadership for their local schools. I wish there was a broad, sweeping one decision to be made to fix it all, but there's not. We have to all keep working together."