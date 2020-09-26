'Kids need that outlet': In a game of wait-and-see, state's high school football season chugging along at midway point

Managing an athletic department through the COVID-19 era is not a game. But if it was, it doesn't offer its "players" a winning outcome.
See, "wins" in the current climate are achieved by simply limiting "losses," which, at a high school athletic department, include virus outbreaks on a team, canceled games and scheduling headaches, for starters.
Mark Armstrong is in his eighth year as activities director at Lincoln Southwest but has served as an AD for 26 years. One doesn't work in sports, at any level, without seeing things. It's par for the course.
But this year?
"I'm not sure it's even on the same scale," Armstrong says. "Nothing to even remotely compare it to."
Nate Neuhaus' phone extension has been a popular dial this fall. He's "nervous" when a call reaches his office on a Thursday morning, or worse, a Friday afternoon. The NSAA associate director often serves as the "matchmaker" for football teams whose opponents cancel because of virus concerns. Teams have the authority to reschedule their own games, but Neuhaus has a deep contact list, sometimes even bridging the gap between Nebraska high schools and bordering states.
"I like to help," Neuhaus said. "Schools generally call me right away and let me know so-and-so has canceled and that they are going to look to reschedule with School X or Y … I will help at any time."
Few entered the high school football season with firm expectations considering the coronavirus' unpredictability. Even so, as the season trickles into Week 5 (the unofficial midway point), it's reasonable to suggest the number of virus-related interruptions have been controlled.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 36 games in the state purely canceled, meaning no replacement games were found — and both teams scheduled to play on a given Friday night either didn't play or had not yet set a reschedule date. The breakdown of such cancellations (excluding Omaha Public Schools, which axed its season before the state's season officially kicked off):
* Class A — 4.
* Class B — 3.
* Class C-1 — 5.
* Class C-2 — 8.
* Class D-1 — 6.
* Class D-2 — 5.
* Class D-6 — 5.
Crete accounts for one of the three Class B cancellations. The Cardinals carried a 1-1 record into its Friday night game against Plattsmouth, which took the field winner of four games this season. See the discrepancy?
On Sept. 4, a bus — a brand new charter bus at that — was occupied with Cardinal red buckling up for a four-hour trip to McCook, a group eager to turn the page on a 35-6 loss to York in the season opener. Instead, a positive COVID-19 result within the team forced a Friday afternoon call to Bison AD Darin Nichols. The Cardinals didn't play that night nor last week, Sept. 15, when it was scheduled to take on Lexington.
"Working with school officials and public health, we looked at it and said, 'We don't want to be the school that goes out and has had kids infected, not knowing for sure, and spreading that around," Crete AD BT Kracl said. "In a relative short amount of time, we had to make a decision and just decided to err on the side of caution."
Prep Football Rewind: Auburn hands Crusaders their first loss; Creighton Prep pulls comeback for the ages
It's unclear how many positive tests Crete has returned, but Kracl suggested more than one player was affected. As such, the program's predetermined protocol lurched into action, a thorough plan that includes quarantining and potential trips to a physician to monitor heart effects that have been linked to the virus. Kracl said at least one affected player was "close" to rejoining the team.
Neuhaus praised the way schools are partnering with local health departments and medical officials — a key domino in sustaining a season.
"It's a tough situation that everyone is put in," Neuhaus said. "I know health departments are providing great leadership for their local schools. I wish there was a broad, sweeping one decision to be made to fix it all, but there's not. We have to all keep working together."
Playing football this fall isn't without sacrifices. Chief among them are reduced spectator plans across the state, including at Seacrest Field in Lincoln, which hosts three games involving Lincoln Public Schools teams per week. Not to mention the players, who are forced to act responsibly when they are not on campus in a time when being, well, a kid can result in a halt of sports.
"A tremendous kudos to our kids," Armstrong said. "We fight very few battles with our kids and coaches about emphasizing the importance of making sure you're not putting yourself in a situation when you are at home or with your friends or whatever the case may be."
Neuhaus says it's been an active year at the NSAA. But the organization is five weeks deep into uncharted territory and hasn't yet endured a plight that couldn't be managed.
Kracl says it's great to see the kids playing.
"I think it's good for the kids that are involved in it," Kracl said. "Once the NSAA came out and said we could open the weight room in the summer, you could just tell there was a difference in their attitude and energy levels.
"Kids need that outlet."
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
Papillion-LVS vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9.25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!