Kicker Mendoza's dream day leads South to Shrine Bowl victory

KEARNEY — Alan Mendoza woke up from a nap to take the call he got in May inviting him to participate in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.
It was worth the interruption. The Omaha South kicker, who is headed to Bellevue University this fall to play goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team, ended up having a dream game.
Mendoza made a pair of field goals of 38 and 24 yards late in the second quarter and added a 51-yarder to start the third quarter, helping propel the South team to a 30-6 victory over the North before a crowd of 2,475 to witness the first football game in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports worldwide in mid-March.
“When Coach (Ryan) Thompson (South head coach from Ashland-Greenwood) called and asked me to play, I thought, ‘Why not?'’’ said Mendoza, who was selected the offensive player of the game. “I didn’t get a soccer season this past spring, so I thought this would be a good way to finish my senior year.
“I report to Bellevue on Monday for soccer, so it was a perfect opportunity to get away,” added Mendoza, who was the starting keeper on South’s Class A state championship team in 2019.
Mendoza wasn’t one of the original players chosen for the game. He was only added after several of the Division I college players decided to drop out and the rosters were expanded to 45 players.
“Thank God we got to expand (the rosters) by seven, and he’s been a fun guy to be around all week,” Thompson said. “That 51-yarder, how about that thing? He looked at us and said, ‘We’re gonna make it.’’’
With the North leading 6-0, Mendoza put the South in front to stay when he hit the extra point after Nebraska walk-on Nate Boerkircher, a 6-foot-5 tight end, wrestled away a high pass in the end zone from North defender Tyler Strauss of Fort Calhoun for a 26-yard touchdown with 8:23 left in the first half.
The South took advantage of good field possession on its next two possessions after short punts, allowing Mendoza to hit his first two field goals and give the South a 13-6 halftime lead.
After Mendoza made it 16-6 with his 51-yarder, the South put it away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. On the first play of the final period, Cambridge’s Deryk Huxoll scored on an 11-yard reverse on second-and-goal.
The final TD was a 66-yard bomb from Norris quarterback Aidan Oerter to Nebraska baseball recruit and Columbus Scotus football all-stater Tyler Palmer with 9:37 left in the game.
The South used a short passing game to pick apart the North defense. Johnson, a Nebraska Wesleyan recruit, finished 13-of-19 for 119 yards, and Oerter, who is headed to Lindenwood, was 9-of-16 for 126 yards.
Nine different receivers caught passes, a group led by Palmer, who had four receptions for 87 yards, and Boerkircher, who had five catches for 62 yards.
“A huge credit goes to our offensive coordinator,” Oerter said. “He kept them off-balanced all day and that made it easy on us. We had great receivers to throw to and our line gave us a lot of time to throw back there.”
In keeping options open during pandemic, Shrine Bowl to place Nebraska atop prep sports conversation once again
The North scored on its first possession, going 59 yards on 12 running plays with Tekamah-Herman’s Luke Wakehouse covering the final 2 yards at the 5:01 mark of the first period. The starting offensive front of center Kyler Beekman (Elkhorn), guards Sam Clarkson (Scottsbluff) and Keegan Menning (Nebrask walk-on from Fremont) and tackles Thomas Ault (Bellevue West Super-Stater) and Preston Kellogg (Papillion-La Vista) produced that drive, but the North only gained 45 yards on the ground the rest of the game.
The North managed just 22 yards through the air with a pair of Class B all-state quarterbacks, Bennington’s Nick Bohn and Omaha Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler, who threw for over 7,000 yards combined as seniors.
“We had some breakdowns that hurt drives and momentum just simply got away from us,” North coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High said. “You can’t stunt in this game, but their twisting (on the defensive line) really bothered us. We were bigger up front, but they were quicker.”
