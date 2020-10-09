Kearney's offensive explosion spoils Lincoln High's Senior Night

It was far from the Senior Night that Lincoln High’s seniors might have hoped for.

Kearney scored on its first offensive play of the game and never relented as it shut out Lincoln High 34-0 on Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex, crashing a night of celebration for the 12 Link seniors on the roster.

“Well, we don’t have many seniors, but I love them dearly and I appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Lincoln High head coach Mark Macke said. “I really like the kids we have, and they’ve given us everything they’ve got, so what else can you ask for?”

Lincoln High’s first drive resulted in a three-and-out and the ensuing punt went for 10 yards, setting up Kearney’s Parker Wise for a 35-yard rushing touchdown. Kearney scored two more first-quarter touchdowns as four of Lincoln High’s first-half possessions ended in punts.

The exception was a 70-yard drive near the end of the first quarter, which ended in a missed field goal — that was the closest the Links would get to putting points on the board.