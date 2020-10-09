Kearney's offensive explosion spoils Lincoln High's Senior Night

It was far from the Senior Night that Lincoln High’s seniors might have hoped for.
Kearney scored on its first offensive play of the game and never relented as it shut out Lincoln High 34-0 on Friday night at Beechner Athletic Complex, crashing a night of celebration for the 12 Link seniors on the roster.
“Well, we don’t have many seniors, but I love them dearly and I appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Lincoln High head coach Mark Macke said. “I really like the kids we have, and they’ve given us everything they’ve got, so what else can you ask for?”
Lincoln High’s first drive resulted in a three-and-out and the ensuing punt went for 10 yards, setting up Kearney’s Parker Wise for a 35-yard rushing touchdown. Kearney scored two more first-quarter touchdowns as four of Lincoln High’s first-half possessions ended in punts.
The exception was a 70-yard drive near the end of the first quarter, which ended in a missed field goal — that was the closest the Links would get to putting points on the board.
Instead, quarterback Preston Pearson led Kearney to touchdowns on each of its first four possessions as the Bearcats claimed a 27-0 halftime lead. Pearson finished 15 of 22 passing for 167 yards, and he added another 44 yards on the ground to go along with three total touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Links starting quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby went down with a knee injury in the third quarter, leaving Lincoln High to lean on its rushing attack. Senior Isaac Montgomery usually plays along the offensive and defensive lines, but he still carried the ball six times for 27 yards.
“He’s got such a good motor that why not (let him run),” Macke said. “He’s earned it and he just plays his tail off no matter where you put him; he always plays with effort and he’s just a good football player.”
Kearney mostly ran out the clock in the third and fourth quarters as it outgained Lincoln High 416-120, and had 19 first downs, compared to just six for the Links on the night.
Lincoln High couldn’t carry over the momentum from last week’s win over Lincoln Northeast, but it’ll have an opportunity to get its season back on track next week against Lincoln Southwest.
“I just want to continue with our kids getting better in all phases; that’s the only thing we ask of them, to try and get better each week, so hopefully we do that,” Macke said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!