Kearney's football team cancels two games after positive COVID-19 test

Kearney's varsity and junior varsity football teams are quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Bearcats' games against North Platte (Friday) and Millard West (Sept. 18) have been canceled. Kearney Public Schools consulted with the Two Rivers Health Department after a student tested positive and was unmasked at times during practice Monday.

Kearney is the second Class A team to stop its season due to COVID-19. Creighton Prep announced Saturday that it was quarantining for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test, leaving top-ranked Bellevue West without a game this week. A potential Bellevue West-North Platte match-up is currently being discussed by the schools

"While we are disappointed that the Bearcats are unable to compete, our students' health and safety is our first priority," Kearney activities director Ryan Hogue said in a statement.

The team members can return to school and activities if they are symptom-free on Sept. 22. The ninth- and 10th-grade football players were not in close contact with the positive student and are not required to quarantine.

