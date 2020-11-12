Kearney's dream football season began with a nightmarish start

It’s turning out to be a dream season for the Kearney football team.

But before the seventh-ranked Bearcats (5-4) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Class A playoff history with their 41-40 overtime win at Bellevue West last Friday in the quarterfinals, they had to endure a nightmarish August and September that no one in Kearney really wants to remember.

Their first two games ended up being COVID-19 replacement games and losses to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (14-10) and No. 2 Omaha Westside (47-21). Then the Bearcats had their next two games with North Platte and Millard West canceled and the team put in a two-week quarantine with no practices or direct contact between team members or coaches.

When the Bearcats came off their two-week hiatus, they had to face Bellevue West on the road on Week 5 and lost 49-14 to drop to 0-3.

“We knew picking up those two games (Southeast and Westside) wouldn’t be easy, then to have a two-week period in the middle of the season where we couldn’t do anything at all made it even tougher,” said senior quarterback Preston Pearson, who threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 117 and two more scores in the win over the Thunderbirds.