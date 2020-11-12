Kearney's dream football season began with a nightmarish start

It’s turning out to be a dream season for the Kearney football team.
But before the seventh-ranked Bearcats (5-4) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Class A playoff history with their 41-40 overtime win at Bellevue West last Friday in the quarterfinals, they had to endure a nightmarish August and September that no one in Kearney really wants to remember.
Their first two games ended up being COVID-19 replacement games and losses to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (14-10) and No. 2 Omaha Westside (47-21). Then the Bearcats had their next two games with North Platte and Millard West canceled and the team put in a two-week quarantine with no practices or direct contact between team members or coaches.
When the Bearcats came off their two-week hiatus, they had to face Bellevue West on the road on Week 5 and lost 49-14 to drop to 0-3.
“We knew picking up those two games (Southeast and Westside) wouldn’t be easy, then to have a two-week period in the middle of the season where we couldn’t do anything at all made it even tougher,” said senior quarterback Preston Pearson, who threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 117 and two more scores in the win over the Thunderbirds.
“We all came back super-motivated after that, and in a way, it really helped us get where we are today.”
Kearney coach Brandon Cool said the early season losses hurt his team’s psyche, especially the one to Southeast in which the Bearcats were in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead but failed to convert.
“We played well in those first three games, but we had nothing to show for it,” Cool said. “We just needed some confidence, and I think once we started winning some games, you could see that starting to build in our guys.”
Victories over Columbus (41-19) and Lincoln High (34-0) began that process. A 28-21 overtime loss at No. 4 Elkhorn South, the semifinal opponent Friday (7 p.m. at Elkhorn), to end the regular season, “let us know we’re right there with the elite teams in the state,” Cool said.
While some teams wanted a top-eight seed in the playoffs and the first-round bye, Cool had no problem seeing the seeding committee put the Bearcats at No. 9 with a first-round game against Lincoln Northeast, a 46-6 win for Kearney.
“We needed to be playing first round and getting more game experience,” Cool said. “I think that helped us a lot the next week at Gretna (a 30-28 win).”
The Bearcats rode the emotional roller coaster in the fourth quarter and overtime against the Thunderbirds. Bellevue West wiped out a 13-point deficit in the final 5:19 of the fourth quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run by Keagan Johnson with :16 left in regulation to tie it.
The Bearcats, however, blocked the extra point and sent the game to overtime.
Bellevue West scored first in overtime on a double-reverse pass. But it was Kearney that got the last laugh in terms of trick plays.
Pearson threw a TD pass to Peter Glandt on the first play of the Bearcats’ possession, then Kearney went for two on the extra point and the win. It ended up being a double-reverse with Alex Schall diving inside the pylon for the score.
Pearson said Schall was supposed to throw back to him in the end zone, “but I got hung up and wasn’t available for the pass. Alex definitely bailed me out.”
Cool said that was the first time they’d ever ran that play in a game.
“We’ve had it in the playbook for four or five years and we’ve probably practiced it a hundred times. We were just waiting for the right time to use it,” Cool said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
