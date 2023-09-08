KEARNEY — Lincoln North Starhas had its way with its first two opponents.

Things turned around Friday night.

Class A No. 9 Kearney clamped down on the Gators' offense and punched holes in the defense en route to a 35-7 victory at UNK's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Kearney (3-0) delivered the knockout blow by scoring two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first half, then triggered the running clock with another touchdown with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

"We won the field position game, got a couple turnovers in there, and that was the difference in the football game, especially in the first half," Kearney coach Brandon Cool said.

Kearney blocked North Star's first punt, taking over at the 19. That set up a 22-yard run by quarterback Griffin Novacek to give the Bearcats the lead.

With just over five minutes left before halftime, Novacek hit wideout Zander Reuling for a 25-yard touchdown.

In the last two minutes, Kearney stopped the Gators on a fourth down and turned that into a 28-yard touchdown run by Eli Randolph.

Before the half ended, Kearney's Able Molina intercepted a Dean Donaldson pass that bounced off a lineman's helmet.

Two players later, Molina scored on a 2-yard run.

"Our offense was able to move the ball on a consistent basis, and I thought our defense played lights out," Cool said. "We did a good job stopping the run, we gave up a couple big plays up there late, but for the most part we just keep improving from Week 1 to Week 3."

Randolph scored again early in the third quarter on a 54-yard run, only his third carry of the game, and the teams played with a running clock until Donaldson hit Maurice Purify on a 40-yard touchdown with 2:16 left in the game.

Kearney improved to 3-0 while North Star dropped to 2-1 after winning its first two games by a combined score of 143-0.

"That was kind of a motivation for us all week long," Cool said.

