Kearney Catholic's Haarberg will join a very short list at Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henrich Haarberg joined a very short list Saturday when the Kearney Catholic junior committed to play football for Scott Frost.

The 2021 prospect became the first in-state quarterback recruit to accept a scholarship offer from Nebraska since 2001 when Millard North's Mike McLaughlin joined the program.

A guy named Eric Crouch joined the Huskers through the 1997 recruiting class. The Millard North graduate would go on to win the 2001 Heisman Trophy.

Scott Frost, a Wood River native, joined the Huskers in 1995 after transferring from Stanford.

Prior to Frost, you have to go back to 1987 (Gerry Gdowski) to find the next in-state quarterback to receive and accept a scholarship offer from the Huskers.

Quarterback Clete Blakeman, the pride of Norfolk High School, was part of the 1984 scholarship class.

Matt Turman, Monte Christo and Ryker Fyfe are among Nebraska-born players to take game snaps at QB, but they did so as walk-ons.