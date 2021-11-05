Kearney Catholic is 'writing a novel' this postseason, and a 33-7 win vs. Wahoo is its strongest chapter yet

WAHOO — Addressing his team after a 33-7 Class C-1 quarterfinal win at Wahoo, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey reminded his squad that they were “writing a novel” with their postseason run.

The Stars still have a couple of chapters to go, but Friday’s win was a pretty good chapter itself as the No. 2 Stars rolled to 11-0 on the strength of a fast start on offense and dominant defense.

“Coach Harvey’s philosophy is we want the ball first and we want to just get out of the gate and never look back. Any time you can jump on a team early, that’s huge,” said senior quarterback Brett Mahony, who accounted for three touchdowns, 159 yards passing and 62 yards rushing.

Riley Grieser got the scoring started with an 11-yard rushing TD on the first drive of the game. Wahoo’s first two drives lasted a total of nine plays, and the Stars got their chance to continue building their early lead.

Mahony obliged with a pair of scrambling passing touchdowns to Carson Murphy. The first was from 25 yards out with 1:13 left in the first quarter, when the quarterback rolled right and threw all the way back across the field for the score. The second, with 8:34 left in the half, was a 39-yard heave into traffic in the end zone, and Murphy came down with the ball.