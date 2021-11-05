Kearney Catholic is 'writing a novel' this postseason, and a 33-7 win vs. Wahoo is its strongest chapter yet

WAHOO — Addressing his team after a 33-7 Class C-1 quarterfinal win at Wahoo, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey reminded his squad that they were “writing a novel” with their postseason run.
The Stars still have a couple of chapters to go, but Friday’s win was a pretty good chapter itself as the No. 2 Stars rolled to 11-0 on the strength of a fast start on offense and dominant defense.
“Coach Harvey’s philosophy is we want the ball first and we want to just get out of the gate and never look back. Any time you can jump on a team early, that’s huge,” said senior quarterback Brett Mahony, who accounted for three touchdowns, 159 yards passing and 62 yards rushing.
Riley Grieser got the scoring started with an 11-yard rushing TD on the first drive of the game. Wahoo’s first two drives lasted a total of nine plays, and the Stars got their chance to continue building their early lead.
Mahony obliged with a pair of scrambling passing touchdowns to Carson Murphy. The first was from 25 yards out with 1:13 left in the first quarter, when the quarterback rolled right and threw all the way back across the field for the score. The second, with 8:34 left in the half, was a 39-yard heave into traffic in the end zone, and Murphy came down with the ball.
With a 20-0 halftime lead, Wahoo was in a hole it couldn’t dig out of, even with a strong defensive effort in the second half that kept Kearney Catholic out of the end zone until just under seven minutes remaining in the game.
“It’s not talked about enough, you always hear about their offense, what Kearney Catholic has there, but their defense is pretty solid,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “We struggled with that tonight.”
The Stars’ second-half points came from a 1-yard sneak by Mahony and an 85-yard pick six by Garret Schmaderer. Wahoo got on the board with 5:55 left on a 63-yard run by Sam Edmonds.
The 2½-hour trip east from Kearney and the road matchup with a perennial Class C-1 power did little to slow down the Stars’ roll. Mahony said it all starts in practice.
“Ultimately, we’re playing for each other on this team and we have a common goal,” he said. “That’s obviously to win it all. That keeps us motivated.”
“The coaches do a good job of getting on us when we become unfocused,” Mahony added. “It’s a combination of knowing where we want to be and the coaches helping us to get there.”
Wahoo capped its season 7-4.