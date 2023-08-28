A major statement by Omaha Westside in Class A, and two defending champions suffer opening defeats. Quite a way to kick off the season.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 1 | Creighton Prep, W, 57-7

2. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 3 | Lincoln Southeast, W, 35-7

3. Omaha North (1-0) | 6 | Bellevue West, W, 25-7

4. Millard South (1-0) | 5 | Millard West, W, 28-27

5. Papillion-La Vista (1-0) | NR | Millard North, W, 28-10

6. Gretna (1-0) | 7 | Omaha Burke, W, 40-14

7. Grand Island (1-0) | 9 | North Platte, W, 28-27

8. Kearney (1-0) | 10 | Lincoln East, W, 41-28

9. Bellevue West (1-1) | 2 | Omaha North, L, 25-7

10. Papio South (2-0) | NR | Fremont, W, 43-7

Contenders: Millard North, Creighton Prep, Millard West, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Omaha Westside certainly looked the part Friday, dismantling tradition-rich Creighton Prep by 50 and rolling up 45 points in the first half. There appears already to be a wide gap between the Warriors and the rest of Class A. Bellevue West tumbles after a three-score loss to Omaha North, which rises to third. Papillion-La Vista enters after downing previous No. 4 Millard North for the first time since 2000, and cross-town rival Papio South comes in after moving to 2-0. Those two teams face off this week.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Bennington (1-0) | 1 | Omaha Skutt, W, 14-13

2. Elkhorn North (1-0) | 2 | Did not play

3. Omaha Skutt (0-1) | 3 | Bennington, L, 14-13

4. Waverly (1-0) | 4 | Elkhorn, W, 35-14

5. Scottsbluff (1-0) | 5 | Pius X, W, 34-7

6. York (1-0) | 8 | Lexington, W, 46-0

7. Elkhorn (0-1) | 6 | Waverly, L, 35-14

8. Seward (1-0) | NR | Norris, W, 14-7

9. Norris (1-1) | 7 | Seward, L, 14-7

10. Plattsmouth (1-0) | NR | Blair, W, 30-27

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Blair, Grand Island Northwest, Beatrice, Omaha Gross.

Comments: Bennington, barely, extended its winning streak to 27 by scoring a touchdown with two seconds left to edge Omaha Skutt. Quarterback Peyton Sanmann was met at the goal line by Skutt defenders who thought they had gotten the stop. Waverly was impressive in knocking off Elkhorn, and Seward jumps in after edging Norris. Plattsmouth is in at No. 10 after sending preseason No. 5 Blair to an 0-2 start.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Boone Central (1-0) | 1 | Broken Bow, W, 48-0

2. Aurora (1-0) | 2 | GI Northwest, W, 50-30

3. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 3 | Columbus Lakeview, W, 28-3

4. Omaha Roncalli (1-0) | 4 | Wayne, W, 43-33

5. McCook (1-0) | 6 | Cozad, W, 28-0

6. Wahoo (1-0) | 7 | Pierce, W, 23-6

7. Pierce (0-1) | 5 | Wahoo, L, 23-6

8. Adams Central (1-0) | 8 | Minden, W, 7-6

9. Scotus Central Catholic (1-0) | 9 | Aquinas, W, 3-0

10. Chadron (1-0) | NR | Gordon-Rushville, W, 48-0

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Platteview, Gothenburg, Sidney, Cozad, Central City.

Comments: Wahoo coach Chad Fox got a nice one for his 150th career win as his Warriors knocked off defending champion Pierce. That win will look better as the year goes on and the Bluejays round into form while replacing 18 starters. There’s another Scheierman running the show at Aurora, where Booker, the younger brother of Baylor, threw for four touchdowns and ran for three more in the Huskies’ opening win.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) | 1 | Oakland-Craig, W, 42-27

2. Ord (1-0) | 2 | Central City, W, 49-29

3. Bishop Neumann (1-0) | 4 | Milford, W, 55-0

4. Battle Creek (1-0) | 5 | Archbishop Bergan, W, 51-7

5. Oakland-Craig (0-1) | 3 | Norfolk Catholic, L, 42-27

6. Malcolm (1-0) | 9 | Yutan, W, 34-28

7. Hastings St. Cecilia (1-0) | 7 | Wilber-Clatonia, W, 20-14

8. Fillmore Central (1-0) | 8 | David City, W, 52-14

9. Mitchell (1-0) | 10 | Wheatland (Wyo.), W, 55-24

10. Cedar Catholic (1-0) | NR | Tekamah-Herman, W, 55-0

Contenders: Yutan, Wilber-Clatonia, Chase County, Archbishop Bergan, Valentine.

Comments: It took a bit, but Norfolk Catholic extended its regular-season winning streak to 22 with a second-half rally to beat Oakland Craig. Norfolk Catholic, which hasn’t lost a regular-season game since the 2021 season-opener and is 25-1 in its last 26 games overall, didn’t lead until the third quarter before pulling away late. Norfolk Catholic takes on No. 2 Ord this week. Tip of the cap to Malcolm, which began life after Journal Star athlete of the year Hayden Frank with a tough win over Yutan. Maddox Meyer threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns for the Clippers.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (2-0) | 1 | Cambridge, W, 35-0

2. Cross County (1-0) | 2 | Sutton, W, 64-12

3. Stanton (1-0) | 3 | Riverside, W, 54-12

4. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) | 7 | Falls City SC, W, 58-30

5. Hi-Line (1-0) | 8 | Pleasanton, W, 54-18

6. Thayer Central (1-0) | 9 | McCool Junction, W, 28-14

7. Weeping Water (1-0) | 10 | Palmyra, W, 38-12

8. Exeter-Milligan-Friend (1-0) | NR | Clarkson-Leigh, W, 58-38

9. Clarkson-Leigh (0-1) | 4 | EMF, L, 58-38

10. Neligh-Oakdale (0-1) | 5 | Howells-Dodge, L, 42-32

Contenders: Riverside, Plainview, Freeman, Sandy Creek, Crofton, Alma, Ravenna.

Comments: The Nos. 4, 5, and 6 teams all lost Friday, leading to major movement. The most surprising of those defeats was defending champion Clarkson-Leigh’s 58-38 loss to previous ratings contender Exeter-Milligan-Friend. Stanton easily handled previous No. 6 Riverside, while Neligh-Oakdale lost a shootout to D-2 No. 1-ranked Howells-Dodge. A fun one coming up this Friday when North Platte St. Pat’s hosts Air Force commit Ryker Evans and Hi-Line.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 1 | Neligh-Oakdale, W, 42-32

2. Bloomfield (1-0) | 2 | Winside, W, 72-20

3. South Loup (1-0) | 3 | Elm Creek, W, 48-21

4. Ainsworth (1-0) | 4 | North Central, W, 68-12

5. Wynot (1-0) | 5 | Hartington-Newcastle, W, 50-26

6. Dundy County-Stratton (1-0) | 6 | Julesburg (Colo.), W, 32-14

7. Central Valley (1-0) | 7 | Fullerton, W, 46-20

8. BDS (1-0) | 8 | High Plains Community, W, 32-0

9. Hitchcock County (1-0) | Bayard, W, 54-12

10. Lourdes Central Catholic (1-0) | 10 | Freeman, W, 40-8

Contenders: Osceola, Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart, Loomis, Lawrence-Nelson.

Comments: The top 10 teams all won by at least three scores last week, including coach Andy Schwarz’s South Loup Bobcats. The Elm Creek team South Loup defeated is coached by Andy’s son, Blake. Hitchcock County won its 14th game in a row with a rout of Bayard but should get a stern test this week from Sandhills/Thedford, which appeared in two straight title games prior to Hitchcock County’s championship last season.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Parkview Christian (0-0) | 1 | Did not play

2. Potter-Dix (1-0) | 2 | Minatare, W, 73-0

3. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 3 | Wallace, W, 64-14

4. Pawnee City (1-0) | 4 | Did not play

5. Red Cloud (0-0) | 5 | Did not play

6. Arthur County (1-0) | 6 | Garden Co., W, 48-28

7. Shelton (1-0) | 7 | Stuart, W, 56-53

9. S-E-M (1-0) | 9 | Brady, W, 67-21

Paxton (1-0) | NR | Hay Springs, W, 33-0

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (0-0) | 10 | Did not play

Contenders: Sterling, Southwest, Hampton, Hay Springs.

Comments: Three teams in the top ten still haven’t played a game as No. 1 Parkview Christian, No. 5 Red Cloud and No. 10 Wilcox-Hildreth all had Week 1 byes. The defending champion Patriots open at home this week against ratings contender Hampton. The only change to the top 10 sees Paxton jump in at No. 9 after defeating previous No. 8 Hay Springs 33-0.

