Jeff Gross stepping down as McCook's football coach

One of the more successful football coaches on the high school gridiron is walking away from the sideline.

Jeff Gross announced he is stepping down at McCook after 23 seasons. Gross will continue his duties as principal at the high school.

"It has been an amazing 23 years as head coach of the Bison," Gross tweeted Wednesday.

Gross led McCook to 22 Class B state playoff appearances, including state championships in 2002 and 2003. McCook was state runner-up in 2004, 2005 and 2007. No Class B team has made more playoff appearances in that stretch than the Bison.

Gross finishes with a 208-53 record. His tenure included a 38-game winning streak, which still holds as the longest streak in Class B.

"I have been a part of many championship teams, but my fondest memories will always be of the relationships developed with the coaches, players, families and football supporters," Gross said in a statement. "The loyalty that (they) and the community of McCook has shown me, will be with me and my family forever."

