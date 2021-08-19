Ja Reese Lott-Buzby is ready to have a winning season as Lincoln High's QB. Here's how the Links can do it

Ngoyi and Hutchinson could be two-way starters at defensive back as well, another position where they can make plays on the ball.

“Adonis is a really talented football player; he can do a lot of different things and he can do them well,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “He’s a really good defensive back, too, we like him in coverage, and I expect Adonis to have another great year.”

Julian Babhanov, a key starting linebacker, is another player to watch in the running back rotation, as is Dane Mentore. But the trio of Lott-Buzby, Hutchinson and Ngoyi is certainly on the same page whenever they hit the field.

Lott-Buzby said they hardly went consecutive days without seeing each other this summer, whether it was at team camps or individual sand workouts that they all attended.

“We had a lot of time together and our bond definitely got a lot stronger; we just talked about things we sacrificed and our chemistry went up,” Lott-Buzby said.

There are still plenty of areas for Lincoln High to improve from last year — Thursday — but this loose and energetic group of Links feel that more wins will come than in recent seasons.

Behind those talented players at the skill positions, improvement feels imminent.