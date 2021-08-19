Ja Reese Lott-Buzby is ready to have a winning season as Lincoln High's QB. Here's how the Links can do it

Ja Reese Lott-Buzby is ready to lead a winning team.
Since taking over as Lincoln High's starting quarterback in 2019, wins have been hard to come by for Lott-Buzby. Back-to-back one-win seasons and a knee injury that limited him last season haven’t dampened Lott-Buzby’s enthusiasm, though.
During the Links’ practice and team scrimmage on Thursday, Lott-Buzby brought an energetic and steady presence at quarterback.
Clearly, he’s ready to go.
“I have the utmost confidence coming back and leading my team on offense,” Lott-Buzby said.
Lott-Buzby has dual-threat capabilities as a runner, and it’s no wonder he has confidence in the Links’ offense given some of the other talent around him. Keyshon Buckman, Beni Ngoyi and Adonis Hutchinson are the team’s top wide receivers, with each of them standing 6-foot-2 or taller with great athletic ability.
Buckman had the team’s most receptions in 2020, Ngoyi’s top-notch athletic ability earned him a pair of scholarship offers this summer, and Hutchinson will line up all over the field as a running back/wide receiver hybrid.
Ngoyi and Hutchinson could be two-way starters at defensive back as well, another position where they can make plays on the ball.
“Adonis is a really talented football player; he can do a lot of different things and he can do them well,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “He’s a really good defensive back, too, we like him in coverage, and I expect Adonis to have another great year.”
Julian Babhanov, a key starting linebacker, is another player to watch in the running back rotation, as is Dane Mentore. But the trio of Lott-Buzby, Hutchinson and Ngoyi is certainly on the same page whenever they hit the field.
Lott-Buzby said they hardly went consecutive days without seeing each other this summer, whether it was at team camps or individual sand workouts that they all attended.
“We had a lot of time together and our bond definitely got a lot stronger; we just talked about things we sacrificed and our chemistry went up,” Lott-Buzby said.
There are still plenty of areas for Lincoln High to improve from last year — Thursday — but this loose and energetic group of Links feel that more wins will come than in recent seasons.
Behind those talented players at the skill positions, improvement feels imminent.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good group of guys at the skill positions, and our team speed’s not bad,” Macke said. “Hopefully we have a confident group that expects to improve on that this year.”
