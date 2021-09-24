'It's just a culture here': Beatrice still riding state-title momentum as 35-21 win over Norris lifts the Orangemen to 5-0

After a relatively even first half, the second half was all Beatrice, mostly because the Orangemen kept the ball in their possession. A seven-minute touchdown drive to open the second half put Beatrice back in the lead, and a big fumble recovery from Dominic Salazar meant the Orangemen could continue leaning on their rushing attack.

Beatrice’s next touchdown drive took the game into the fourth quarter, Hausmann drove Norris down the field for a touchdown in under 45 seconds and Beatrice’s next drive took all of eight minutes. Roughly, Norris may have possessed the ball for just three minutes in the second half, compared with 21 minutes for Beatrice.

“That’s something we’re trying to build as our identity,” Beatrice head coach Jeff Kezeor said. “It’s been something Beatrice has done in the past, and we want to get back to it.”

The Orangemen ran for a total of 353 rushing yards with Nelson scoring three rushing touchdowns to lead the winning effort.

“The line does a great job on every play; they just kick butt up front and make big holes for our running back Deegan Nelson,” Timmerman said.