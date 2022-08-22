'It's going to be pretty sweet': After uncertainty, Lincoln Northwest set to host opening game at home stadium

It's game-on this Friday for the Lincoln Northwest football team at its new home.

Head coach Brian Lauck said Monday the Falcons will indeed host the first game in program history at Union Bank Stadium as workers race to finish construction at the facility at West Holdrege and Northwest 48th streets.

"They're working like crazy, but they said we're having a home game, and that's what I trust," Lauck said.

Lincoln Northwest will host Ralston on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. There will be pregame ceremonies to celebrate the first game in program (and stadium) history beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"I'm super excited. We've put a lot of work in to get to this point — the first game week, the first Friday night lights, the first game played in this stadium — it's going to be pretty sweet," Lauck said. "I'm just hoping that we're prepared and ready to go and we're going to give it our best shot."

Lauck said "finishing touches" are being completed all around the complex, from getting sand and rubber pellets into the artificial turf playing surface, to finishing things up in the press box area.

The coach was hopeful the Falcons would be able to practice on the new field "a day or two" before Friday's game. Lincoln Northwest has spent the preseason practicing on grass fields near the high school, and on Friday held a scrimmage at Seacrest Field. That scrimmage marked the first time Lincoln Northwest has worked out on a full-sized football field this preseason.

"I was really pleased with our scrimmage," Lauck said. "It was good to see us play on a full field, on turf, and have some game speed and some game settings for the kids to evaluate them."

Lauck, his staff, and Lincoln Northwest's players have done their best to focus on football and leave the stadium work to the experts. But keeping one eye on construction on the other on the calendar has provided a valuable lesson for everyone in the Falcons program.

"We've always got to go to the next play. Regardless of circumstances, next play," Lauck said. "So there is a little sense of relief like, 'oh my gosh, this is exciting now,' knowing that we're playing here, but we've always got to make sure we're prepared for the unexpected."

There was a contingency plan, Lauck said, to move the game to Ralston should UBT Stadium not be ready in time. However, enough progress has been made to give the Falcons reason to believe the home opener, and the celebration that comes with it, will go on as scheduled.

"We always have to make sure we have a backup plan with anything that we're doing with sports, and whatnot, and we were considering having to move it to Ralston if need be," Lauck explained.

"But they continued to get things done, and push forward and through, so we're going to be able to play here for our first game."