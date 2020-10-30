'It's been 14 years too long': Auburn snaps playoff drought in first-round win over Battle Creek

AUBURN — Auburn ended a playoff drought Friday, putting Battle Creek away with a late scoring run.

The Class C-1 No. 5 Bulldogs upended No. 10 Battle Creek 37-15 in the first round — Auburn's first playoff victory since 2006 and a first for Bulldog coach Tony Janssen.

“It means a lot. I love this school, I love this community and I really love these kids we have here,” Janssen said. “We've come close and just couldn't quite get there the last three years. We've seen a lot of downs in that time, too. A lot has gone in to get to this point.”

The Bulldogs turned a 13-6 lead into a 24-8 scoring run in the final 12 minutes of regulation and gave the Auburn fan base a sweet feeling.

“It was one of those deals, I could stop and look at the fans, look at the scoreboard and soak it in for a minute before we start worrying about the next game. It definitely felt good. It felt really good," Janssen said.

Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs (8-1) on an opening nine-play scoring drive capped by 4-yard run by Ryan Dixon.

Darnell would go down with an injury in the second quarter and did not return for precautionary reasons as Dixon moved from running back to a makeshift quarterback role.