'It's been 14 years too long': Auburn snaps playoff drought in first-round win over Battle Creek

AUBURN — Auburn ended a playoff drought Friday, putting Battle Creek away with a late scoring run.
The Class C-1 No. 5 Bulldogs upended No. 10 Battle Creek 37-15 in the first round — Auburn's first playoff victory since 2006 and a first for Bulldog coach Tony Janssen.
“It means a lot. I love this school, I love this community and I really love these kids we have here,” Janssen said. “We've come close and just couldn't quite get there the last three years. We've seen a lot of downs in that time, too. A lot has gone in to get to this point.”
The Bulldogs turned a 13-6 lead into a 24-8 scoring run in the final 12 minutes of regulation and gave the Auburn fan base a sweet feeling.
“It was one of those deals, I could stop and look at the fans, look at the scoreboard and soak it in for a minute before we start worrying about the next game. It definitely felt good. It felt really good," Janssen said.
Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs (8-1) on an opening nine-play scoring drive capped by 4-yard run by Ryan Dixon.
Darnell would go down with an injury in the second quarter and did not return for precautionary reasons as Dixon moved from running back to a makeshift quarterback role.
The Bulldogs' offense sputtered a bit after the move, with four false-start penalties, but junior Dixon knew what had to be done.
“I just had to step up,” said Dixon, who finished with four touchdowns. “Step up for my team and step up for this community. We needed to win that playoff game. It's been 14 years too long.”
Dixon added touchdown runs of 32 and 2 yards and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Frary on his second snap under center.
“He's a heck of an athlete,” Dixon said about the 6-foot-4 Frary. "He didn't go out last year, but it's really nice having him this year. I just threw it up there and he caught the ball. Huge play.”
Auburn will face No. 4 Kearney Catholic in the second round next Friday.
