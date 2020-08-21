'It's a huge deal': In first game of a different season, big-play Hastings puts away North Star

Synek, who had a string of 10 straight incomplete passes because of the Navigators’ heavy pass rush, completed six of his final eight passes for 171 yards.

“We had a little trouble with their physicality, but we got on the iPad and got some things figured out, changed some things up in our pass protection and I got more time to throw,” Synek said. “Once we took the top off of it in the second half, it was nice to see that all our hard work (in the preseason) paid off.

“It feels great to be out here playing because a lot of teams aren’t getting that opportunity this season,” Synek added. “We haven’t had Nebraska high school boys athletics since the state (basketball) tournament in March, so it was really nice to come out here and compete again.”

A mistake-filled first half with 10 penalties and three turnovers between the teams ended in an 8-8 tie. North Star struck first when DJ McGarvie hit Jace Elliott with a quick slant over the middle that turned into a 47-yard touchdown pass with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

Hastings answered on its first play on the next series. Wide receiver Braden Kalvelage high-pointed a deep Synek pass in front of a Gator defender at the North Star 31, then ran past the rest of the defense for a 67-yard scoring reception.