'It's a huge deal': In first game of a different season, big-play Hastings puts away North Star

Like everything else around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed what football looks like this season.
Something very familiar, however, showed up at Seacrest Field on Friday night for the Nebraska high school opener in the era of masks and social distancing.
Big plays from Hastings’ talented group of skilled players.
The Class B No. 4 Tigers exploded for 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away to a 35-8 win over Lincoln North Star in the season-opening football game for both teams.
In the first Nebraska high school football game during the COVID-19 pandemic attended by 681 spectators under strict attendance guidelines, Tigers senior all-state quarterback Jarrett Synek threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scoring strikes came during an 8-minute period late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
“We have so many playmakers; I don’t have just one or two options to throw downfield to,” said Synek, who threw for 2,524 yards and 29 TDs last season. “I think we’ve got seven receivers, and I trust every one of them. I’ll throw to any of them.”
The big one was an 84-yard hookup to Austin Nauert that made it 21-8 with 8:26 left in the game. A 6-yard TD pass to Gareth Jones increased the lead to 28-8 before a 98-yard interception return by Nauert capped the scoring with 3:51 remaining, turning away a North Star drive that reached the Hastings 12.
Synek, who had a string of 10 straight incomplete passes because of the Navigators’ heavy pass rush, completed six of his final eight passes for 171 yards.
“We had a little trouble with their physicality, but we got on the iPad and got some things figured out, changed some things up in our pass protection and I got more time to throw,” Synek said. “Once we took the top off of it in the second half, it was nice to see that all our hard work (in the preseason) paid off.
“It feels great to be out here playing because a lot of teams aren’t getting that opportunity this season,” Synek added. “We haven’t had Nebraska high school boys athletics since the state (basketball) tournament in March, so it was really nice to come out here and compete again.”
A mistake-filled first half with 10 penalties and three turnovers between the teams ended in an 8-8 tie. North Star struck first when DJ McGarvie hit Jace Elliott with a quick slant over the middle that turned into a 47-yard touchdown pass with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
Hastings answered on its first play on the next series. Wide receiver Braden Kalvelage high-pointed a deep Synek pass in front of a Gator defender at the North Star 31, then ran past the rest of the defense for a 67-yard scoring reception.
North Star snapped 50 plays in the first half to just 17 by the Tigers. The Gators, however, had drives halted at the Hastings 30, 20, 29 and 40 in the opening half.
North Star finished with 14 penalties for 105 yards.
Not converting the numerous scoring opportunities was the difference in the game, according to North Star coach Tony Kobza.
“We’ve got to have a better package of plays (in the red zone); I’m really disappointed in myself,” Kobza said. “We came in with what we thought was going to be successful in the red zone, and we ended up having a couple of opportunities we didn’t make.”
Both teams squandered opportunities early in the third quarter. Hastings had a 70-yard TD pass wiped out on the first play of the second half because of an ineligible receiver downfield.
The Navigators then took over at the Hastings 19 four plays later when Kalvelage, the Tigers’ punter, took a knee to the turf to handle a low snap. Three penalties pushed North Star back to the 34, leaving McGarvie well short on his 16-yard scamper on fourth down.
The Tigers got as close as the North Star 2 later in the third quarter thanks to a 44-yard pass from Synek to Nauert. After a pair of incomplete passes on second and third downs, North Star linebacker Erik Polishchuk made the initial hit and his teammates swarmed in to stop the Synek short of the end zone on a quarterback draw.
Hastings, however, scored on its next possession. The Tigers parlayed a pass interference penalty into a 13-yard TD pass from Synek to Kalvelage for a 14-8 advantage with 1:24 left in the third quarter.
North Star penetrated the Hastings 10 after a 26-yard pass from Hunt Boutin to Cole Coffey on a fourth-and-12, but the Gators were unable to get any closer. Two plays later, Synek hit Nauert with the 84-yard TD pass, and North Star never challenged again.
Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker could smile and enjoy it afterward, especially with so much doubt about a high school football season even getting off the ground.
“I think it’s probably the most enjoyable night I’ve ever had, besides the fact that I was very frustrated coaching,” Shoemaker said. “I told these kids before, I don’t think you understand how important tonight is, not just for Nebraska or Lincoln, but everybody. I just think it’s a huge deal.”
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!