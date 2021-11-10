‘It was about as tough as it could be:’ After 0-5 start, Omaha North now one game away from unexpected state-title appearance

In his 30-plus years with the Omaha North program, coach Larry Martin has handled just about every challenge the high school football season throws his way.
Last year, it was the lack of a season altogether when Omaha Public Schools canceled the Vikings’ fall campaign. This year, an 0-5 start meant it had almost been two years since Omaha North last won a varsity football game and its chances of making the playoffs were extremely slim.
Slim, but not impossible.
Now, the Vikings are in the midst of perhaps the most improbable playoff run the Class A state playoffs have seen in years. Four straight wins to close the regular season gave way to a stunning last-minute win over No. 1 Millard South to open the postseason, and a 35-34 quarterfinal win over No. 8 North Platte last week that involved a game-changing blocked extra point.
“I probably coached as hard as I ever had in 32 years of coaching, because I knew the potential this team had and I was not going to let them give up,” Martin said. “I’m so proud of them and all our coaches; we’ve been through a lot, and it’s just a testimony to staying patient, positive and persistent, you’ll be rewarded for that.”
It was always going to be an uphill climb in 2021 for Omaha North considering the Vikings missed out on an entire year of game experience that other teams gained. The lack of a 2020 season showed across every OPS school — Omaha Benson and Central finished 3-6 while Omaha Bryan, Northwest and South finished 1-8 ,and Omaha Burke was the lone OPS school to finish the regular season with a winning record.
In spite of that, Omaha North managed to gain experience week by week. Junior Te’Shaun Porter emerged as one of the best running backs in Class A, with 1,275 rushing yards this season, while seniors Jordan and Keshaun Williams reestablished their scoring connection.
A wide receiver, Keshaun Williams has 733 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season despite seeing double-teams with regularity. At the same time, Jordan Williams battled inconsistency as a starting quarterback for the first time but has since become the dynamic play-maker that has shown up in the playoffs.
“The game has somewhat started to slow down for him,” Martin said. “He would have played some for us as a junior, but without that development early in the season, you could tell he was dealing with that. I’m just really proud of Jordan, he’s really stepped up and done a nice job.”
As the No. 16 seed, Omaha North will now have to win a third straight road game in the playoffs in order to qualify for the Class A title game. Its opponent this week, No. 5 seed Gretna, has also shown the ability to win games a number of ways.
The Dragons began their playoff run with an electric 59-42 shootout win over Lincoln East before winning a defensive battle 14-7 over Elkhorn South last Week. With chilly weather conditions expected this Friday, that could benefit Omaha North against Gretna quarterback Zane Flores.
However, Gretna is just as solid on defense and “doesn’t make many mistakes,” according to Martin.
“Defensively, they’re sound and offensively it all goes through their quarterback; he’s a very talented young man,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a great high school football game.”
Being one game away from a trip to Memorial Stadium should be a familiar feeling for the Omaha North fans and coaching staff — after all, the Vikings have played in five of the last 10 Class A title games. However, those Omaha North teams are littered with 12- and 13-win seasons, not a 6-5 record that reflects a painful September slate.
When it’s all said and done, Martin and his staff will be able to reflect on their unexpected playoff run and all the hard work it took to accomplish.
For now, there’s still more work to be done.
“It would have been easy to just tuck it up and roll, and it was about as tough as it could be after being 0-5,” Martin said. “Our kids understood exactly what we needed to do, we put a plan together and here we sit.”
