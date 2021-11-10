‘It was about as tough as it could be:’ After 0-5 start, Omaha North now one game away from unexpected state-title appearance

In his 30-plus years with the Omaha North program, coach Larry Martin has handled just about every challenge the high school football season throws his way.

Last year, it was the lack of a season altogether when Omaha Public Schools canceled the Vikings’ fall campaign. This year, an 0-5 start meant it had almost been two years since Omaha North last won a varsity football game and its chances of making the playoffs were extremely slim.

Slim, but not impossible.

Now, the Vikings are in the midst of perhaps the most improbable playoff run the Class A state playoffs have seen in years. Four straight wins to close the regular season gave way to a stunning last-minute win over No. 1 Millard South to open the postseason, and a 35-34 quarterfinal win over No. 8 North Platte last week that involved a game-changing blocked extra point.

“I probably coached as hard as I ever had in 32 years of coaching, because I knew the potential this team had and I was not going to let them give up,” Martin said. “I’m so proud of them and all our coaches; we’ve been through a lot, and it’s just a testimony to staying patient, positive and persistent, you’ll be rewarded for that.”