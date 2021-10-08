‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12

That’s something that Washburn, a key two-way player has seen himself. He started the Bluejays’ defensive effort off right with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter before also catching a touchdown pass on offense that put the Bluejays up 21-6.

When he needs to take plays off to rest, Washburn knows his teammates are there to step right in.

“I think the biggest thing is effort; when we put together a full 48 minutes as a team, there’s not a lot of teams that can put up many points,” Washburn said.

The all-around performance for Ashland-Greenwood extended to the offensive side of the ball as well. Quarterback Dane Jacobsen threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Bluejays moved the ball for first downs on nearly every possession.

As usual, Ashland-Greenwood senior Evan Shepard was always among the action. The Bluejays’ leading receiver caught a 25-yard pass in the first quarter, followed by an even more impressive 24-yard grab in the second quarter. Juking past a Wahoo defender, Shepard beat his single coverage on the outside to put the Bluejays up 14-6. He also saw the field as a starting defensive back and went 3-for-3 on extra points.