‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12

ASHLAND — The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays always draw big home crowds for their games, but Friday night took things to a whole new level.
With the backdrop of homecoming and alumni appreciation night, there were truly no empty seats in the stadium. In front of the packed home crowd, Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood put on a show truly worth watching. The Bluejays handled rival No. 10 Wahoo with relative ease, defeating the Warriors 21-12 at Ashland’s Memorial Field to improve their season record to 7-0.
“It feels great, honestly,” Ashland-Greenwood senior Carter Washburn said. “We prepared the whole week and it’s great to come out here and get the big 'W' with all the fans and a great atmosphere tonight.”
Defense has been Ashland-Greenwood’s strength all season, and their most recent game was no exception. Wahoo (4-3) didn’t string together multiple first downs on a drive until the fourth quarter, and Gavin Pokorny’s 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter only came as the result of a Bluejay fumble.
“I thought their effort was unbelievable,” said Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson. “We talk about playing with heart and I think they did just that. (With) them flying around to the ball and trusting their teammates, it was a great win on defense.”
Not only does the Bluejay defense shut down opposing offenses with ease, but they’ve done it every week this season. Ashland-Greenwood is now allowing 6.6 points per game, a testament to the team’s depth across the field.
That’s something that Washburn, a key two-way player has seen himself. He started the Bluejays’ defensive effort off right with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter before also catching a touchdown pass on offense that put the Bluejays up 21-6.
When he needs to take plays off to rest, Washburn knows his teammates are there to step right in.
“I think the biggest thing is effort; when we put together a full 48 minutes as a team, there’s not a lot of teams that can put up many points,” Washburn said.
The all-around performance for Ashland-Greenwood extended to the offensive side of the ball as well. Quarterback Dane Jacobsen threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Bluejays moved the ball for first downs on nearly every possession.
As usual, Ashland-Greenwood senior Evan Shepard was always among the action. The Bluejays’ leading receiver caught a 25-yard pass in the first quarter, followed by an even more impressive 24-yard grab in the second quarter. Juking past a Wahoo defender, Shepard beat his single coverage on the outside to put the Bluejays up 14-6. He also saw the field as a starting defensive back and went 3-for-3 on extra points.
While Wahoo didn’t play its finest game, the Warriors still held their own against the top team in their class. Wahoo finishes the regular season with games against Raymond Central and Malcolm, while Ashland-Greenwood will look to preserve its undefeated record against Louisville and Platteview.
There’s no doubting the Bluejays’ talent on defense, and now the question becomes whether Ashland-Greenwood can continue putting up those performances every week.
Seven weeks into the season, the Bluejays are showing no signs of slowing down. Friday’s comfortable win over Wahoo proves it.
“We knew it would be a struggle up front early, so for us to pop a couple plays was important so we could maybe work our running game a little bit,” Thompson said. “That’s a great three-loss team, and if they get their next two they’ll be in the playoffs and that’s a tough out for anyone.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7