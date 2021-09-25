It started with a phone call from Cozad. What followed was a Hall of Fame career for Pius X's Tim Aylward

Aylward played for Aldrich, who also is in the hall of fame, in high school, so he was well aware of the traits his former coach preached. It was pretty simple. Block and tackle.

Under Aylward, the Thunderbolts continued a couple more traits: Steady and consistent.

Aylward's Pius X teams were always physical and they relied on a power run game that led to Class B state titles in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004.

"I never tried to be Vince," said Aylward, who spent seven years as Pius X's football coach and athletic director before focusing on AD duties after 2015. "I just came in and said I'm going to be myself, and he (Aldrich) of course had a huge influence on me, so a lot of the things I was doing were a lot of the things that he had done.

"I came in and kind of kept things running and kept going and built on some things and was really fortunate that the players and everybody just bought in."

Aylward stepped down as AD after the 2019-20 school year, but he remains a part of the Pius X athletic community.

He'll hop in a van and drive the girls junior varsity golf team to meets. He was asked to coach the high jumpers last spring, a duty he enjoyed greatly.