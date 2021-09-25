It started with a phone call from Cozad. What followed was a Hall of Fame career for Pius X's Tim Aylward

Tim Aylward was still learning a lot about being a head coach, but this much he knew in 1985.
After three years at Cozad, including a winless season, he wanted to see through rebuilding the Haymakers' football program.
But the legendary Vince Aldrich had stepped down at Lincoln Pius X, and a great and rare opportunity awaited Aylward, a 1969 Pius X graduate.
Aylward made a phone call to the Pius X principal.
The coach was interested. What did he need to do?
"He says, 'Well, you need to be here tomorrow for an interview because we're going to make our decision next week,'" Aylward recalled. "So I hopped in the car, drove to Lincoln, interviewed, and I think on a Monday or Tuesday of the next week they called and offered me the job."
Aylward never packed up for another school again.
In 31 seasons, he led the Thunderbolts to 204 football victories, 22 playoff appearances and four state championships before stepping down as coach in 2015. On Sunday, Aylward will be one of many accomplished coaches inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, joining Omaha South's Bruce Chubick Sr., Bellevue West's Doug Woodward, Elkhorn South's Terry Graver and Malcolm's Bob Hoyer.
"It's a very special honor," Aylward said ahead of Sunday's ceremony at Lincoln East. "I've always looked to people that are in, that I've known or I know of them, and felt, 'Wow, that's such a great honor.' In the back of my mind, I'm kind of thinking, 'Boy, it'd be nice someday to get that recognition and be inducted,' and it happened, so it's really neat."
Aylward played for Aldrich, who also is in the hall of fame, in high school, so he was well aware of the traits his former coach preached. It was pretty simple. Block and tackle.
Under Aylward, the Thunderbolts continued a couple more traits: Steady and consistent.
Aylward's Pius X teams were always physical and they relied on a power run game that led to Class B state titles in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004.
"I never tried to be Vince," said Aylward, who spent seven years as Pius X's football coach and athletic director before focusing on AD duties after 2015. "I just came in and said I'm going to be myself, and he (Aldrich) of course had a huge influence on me, so a lot of the things I was doing were a lot of the things that he had done.
"I came in and kind of kept things running and kept going and built on some things and was really fortunate that the players and everybody just bought in."
Aylward stepped down as AD after the 2019-20 school year, but he remains a part of the Pius X athletic community.
He'll hop in a van and drive the girls junior varsity golf team to meets. He was asked to coach the high jumpers last spring, a duty he enjoyed greatly.
"I really enjoy it because for the first time in a long time all I had to do was coach," said Aylward, who was included in the LPX Hall of Fame in 2017. "I'd go to practice, I'd work with my jumpers and when I was done I get in my car and go home. That was kind of fun."
Coaching football was fun, too.
It gave Aylward a chance to see his sons work as ball boys for the Thunderbolts, and they later played for their father. And it allowed the coach to build many other relationships.
Aylward will have about 3-4 minutes Sunday to squeeze in as many thank yous as he can in his acceptance speech. There were many who helped along the way, including Terry Renner, who opened the first door for Aylward — he coached the freshmen defensive backs at Kearney State — and Riley Harris, who hired Aylward as an assistant at Kearney High.
Then it was Cozad. Then back home.
"The kids, the players, it was fun to work with them and I had really good support from their families," Aylward said. "It's one of these things that it feels good and you feel like you belong, and it's where you should be.
"One year just becomes another and then as soon as the season is over all of the sudden you're talking about next year."
