‘It’s great to be a part of it’: Parkview Christian earns second-ever home playoff game in school history

When Parkview Christian made the transition from eight-man football to six-man two seasons ago, it took quite a few weeks to get used to the new style of the game. As junior quarterback Elijah Colbert learned, it turns out you can’t run the same plays with two fewer players on the field.

Now in its second season playing six-man football, Parkview Christian has truly found its footing. The six-man No. 7 Patriots enter the playoffs with a record of 6-2 and will host the school’s second-ever home playoff game in its 25-year history this Friday.

Colbert, who played mainly on defense on the 2019 eight-man team, has seen the improvements take shape over the past two seasons.

“This year with a season under our belts, we’re all pretty used to it at this point,” Colbert said. “We’ve had a couple ups and downs, but we’re a lot better than we were last year.”

Ups and downs are to be expected with young football teams, and that’s the case with Parkview Christian. Heading into the season, Colbert was the team’s only two-year starter and John Paul LaPlante was also the Patriots’ only senior until Seth Stoll joined later in the season.