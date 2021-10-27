 Skip to main content
‘It’s great to be a part of it’: Parkview Christian earns second-ever home playoff game in school history
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

'It's great to be a part of it': Parkview Christian earns second-ever home playoff game in school history

Parkview Christian vs. St. Edward, 8.27

Parkview Christian's Alex Rohrbaugh (88) runs the ball past St. Edward's Trey Divis (22) on Aug. 27 at Parkview Christian.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

When Parkview Christian made the transition from eight-man football to six-man two seasons ago, it took quite a few weeks to get used to the new style of the game. As junior quarterback Elijah Colbert learned, it turns out you can’t run the same plays with two fewer players on the field.

Now in its second season playing six-man football, Parkview Christian has truly found its footing. The six-man No. 7 Patriots enter the playoffs with a record of 6-2 and will host the school’s second-ever home playoff game in its 25-year history this Friday.

Colbert, who played mainly on defense on the 2019 eight-man team, has seen the improvements take shape over the past two seasons.

“This year with a season under our belts, we’re all pretty used to it at this point,” Colbert said. “We’ve had a couple ups and downs, but we’re a lot better than we were last year.”

Ups and downs are to be expected with young football teams, and that’s the case with Parkview Christian. Heading into the season, Colbert was the team’s only two-year starter and John Paul LaPlante was also the Patriots’ only senior until Seth Stoll joined later in the season.

The highlights of the year include a 54-36 win over Pawnee City in Week 4 and Colbert’s school-record five passing touchdowns during a 56-14 win over Heartland Lutheran last week. However, Parkview Christian’s two losses, 49-16 to Sterling and 61-22 to McCool Junction, showed that the Patriots still have room to improve.

“I just feel like if we make no mistakes and play our football, we’re a pretty good team,” LaPlante said. “For us, it’s just about cleaning up those mistakes and (focusing on) the simple, boring fundamentals.”

Parkview Christian’s success this season has come from a high-scoring offense that averages just shy of 50 points in its winning efforts. Colbert often looks to 6-foot-2 wide receiver Brayden Ulrich in the passing game, while Chandler Page and Alexander Rohrbaugh wreak havoc on opposing defenses out of the backfield.

“They’re both really good; it’s been pretty hard for other teams to tackle Chandler,” LaPlante said.

Not only has Colbert adapted to a new role as the team’s quarterback, but his leadership has also been instrumental in keeping the Patriots on track. The march to the playoffs started over the summer when Parkview Christian’s young freshmen and sophomores paid their dues in the weight room. Toby Fulks, who played sparingly as a freshman last year, is just one player Colbert has seen improve tremendously.

“We have a lot of really young guys, but the work they put in over the summer in workouts and weightlifting is really showing now,” Colbert said.

It’ll hardly be easy to get past Silver Lake in Friday’s 3 p.m. opening-round playoff action, but the Patriots are certainly relishing the opportunity to stay at home this week. With the potential of facing top-seeded Potter-Dix in the quarterfinals next week, every member of the Parkview Christian football team is soaking in the playoff atmosphere all week long.

“It’s awesome because it’s only the second game in the school’s history,” LaPlante said. “(After) 25 years of football, that’s pretty awesome and it’s great to be a part of it.”

