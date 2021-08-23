‘It’s anybody’s ballgame’: State title dreams abound ahead of ultra-competitive Class B football season

One team trying to shake things up is Waverly, which begins the season at No. 3. The Vikings’ season has ended at the hands of the eventual state champion in each of the past three seasons, a trend this year’s group is eager to end. In addition to Aurora and Omaha Skutt, Waverly coach Reed Manstedt identified No. 4 Bennington, No. 6 Plattsmouth and No. 8 Northwest as other teams capable of having strong seasons.

No. 7 Norris isn’t far off that level, but the Titans know they have work to do in order to compete with the best. Blair, McCook, Elkhorn North, Hastings and Scottsbluff are other teams that expect to be in the playoffs when the season ends, even if matching up against the best teams in Class B poses a difficult challenge.

“You’re going to have that top tier, and then the rest of us are going to have to sort ourselves out and see what we’ve got and how to go against them,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said.

Out of every Nebraska high school football class, Class B has had the fewest number of schools play in at least one state title game over the past 10 years. From 2011-2020, Class D-2 had 16 unique teams make it to the state finals, Classes C-1 and C-2 had 13 teams and Classes A and D-1 had 11 different teams make the finals.