‘It’s anybody’s ballgame’: State title dreams abound ahead of ultra-competitive Class B football season

Class B is the smallest class of high school football in Nebraska. In the sense of total teams, anyway.
Something about it ignites competition every year.
Because 16 of Class B’s 24 playoff-eligible teams will qualify for the state playoffs, there’s always something to play for. That’s why even the best Class B teams rarely come out of the regular season unscathed, and why upsets seemingly happen on a week-to-week basis.
“In Class B, some teams can just punch you in the mouth and boom, it’s a loss,” Waverly quarterback Cole Murray said.
Murray’s Vikings are one of many teams that expect to be around the top of Class B this season. What’s different than in years past, though, is the lack of a clear-cut favorite to win the state title. Defending champion Elkhorn no longer has many of the key players from its title run, and the Antlers begin the season ranked No. 5.
Last year’s runner-up, Aurora, starts the season at No. 1, while ultra-consistent Omaha Skutt follows in second. York coach Glen Snodgrass feels the Huskies and SkyHawks are two of Class B’s best, but he doesn’t see any teams clearly ahead of the pack like Elkhorn and Hastings were last season.
“I don’t know if it’s as cut and dry as it was during the last couple years as far as who the top teams are,” Snodgrass said. “And that’s kind of a good thing, it maybe makes for a more exciting season to see how things shake out over the year.”
One team trying to shake things up is Waverly, which begins the season at No. 3. The Vikings’ season has ended at the hands of the eventual state champion in each of the past three seasons, a trend this year’s group is eager to end. In addition to Aurora and Omaha Skutt, Waverly coach Reed Manstedt identified No. 4 Bennington, No. 6 Plattsmouth and No. 8 Northwest as other teams capable of having strong seasons.
No. 7 Norris isn’t far off that level, but the Titans know they have work to do in order to compete with the best. Blair, McCook, Elkhorn North, Hastings and Scottsbluff are other teams that expect to be in the playoffs when the season ends, even if matching up against the best teams in Class B poses a difficult challenge.
“You’re going to have that top tier, and then the rest of us are going to have to sort ourselves out and see what we’ve got and how to go against them,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said.
Out of every Nebraska high school football class, Class B has had the fewest number of schools play in at least one state title game over the past 10 years. From 2011-2020, Class D-2 had 16 unique teams make it to the state finals, Classes C-1 and C-2 had 13 teams and Classes A and D-1 had 11 different teams make the finals.
In Class B, only nine teams accomplished that feat: Elkhorn, Crete, Omaha Gross, Norris, Omaha Skutt, York, Elkhorn South, Aurora and Scottsbluff. Class B’s small size certainly contributes to that, but the likes of Bennington, Waverly or Plattsmouth making a state-title run seems more possible in 2021 than in years past.
Only time will tell which teams can truly be considered title contenders, but Manstedt sees no shortage of teams that fit that bill right now.
“Class B, in general, is a coin toss; you have the top 10 teams, and it’s anybody’s ballgame, in my opinion,” Manstedt said. “I think there’s about six to seven teams that all have a legit shot at bringing it home this year.”
