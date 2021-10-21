‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener

BRUNING — With burgers and hot dogs on the grill, a beautiful sunset to usher in the second quarter and a first-round playoff game at home, it was a familiar Thursday night in Bruning.

The defending D-2 state champions are used to big first-round wins at home — but they’ve rarely been the No. 8 seed. Undefeated regular seasons have been the minimum requirement for several seasons now, but BDS surprisingly lost a trio of games this year, including back-to-back losses in Weeks 2 and 3.

There were no signs of any regular-season struggles in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs, as the Eagles scored touchdowns on eight consecutive drives to start the game and cruised to a comfortable 66-34 win over Fullerton.

Junior running back Easton Weber, one of the few key contributors back from last year’s title-winning team, led the charge in proving BDS’ (6-3) losses are ancient history. Two of his six first-half touchdown runs were 40 yards or longer, and he routinely knocked down or dragged Fullerton (5-4) defenders with him into the end zone as part of his powerful running style.

“We’ve had a tough schedule this season, and we’ve felt we’re better than what our schedule portrayed and where we ended up in the bracket,” Weber said. “It just felt good; that’s all I can say about that.”