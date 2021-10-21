‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener

BRUNING — With burgers and hot dogs on the grill, a beautiful sunset to usher in the second quarter and a first-round playoff game at home, it was a familiar Thursday night in Bruning.
The defending D-2 state champions are used to big first-round wins at home — but they’ve rarely been the No. 8 seed. Undefeated regular seasons have been the minimum requirement for several seasons now, but BDS surprisingly lost a trio of games this year, including back-to-back losses in Weeks 2 and 3.
There were no signs of any regular-season struggles in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs, as the Eagles scored touchdowns on eight consecutive drives to start the game and cruised to a comfortable 66-34 win over Fullerton.
Junior running back Easton Weber, one of the few key contributors back from last year’s title-winning team, led the charge in proving BDS’ (6-3) losses are ancient history. Two of his six first-half touchdown runs were 40 yards or longer, and he routinely knocked down or dragged Fullerton (5-4) defenders with him into the end zone as part of his powerful running style.
“We’ve had a tough schedule this season, and we’ve felt we’re better than what our schedule portrayed and where we ended up in the bracket,” Weber said. “It just felt good; that’s all I can say about that.”
It didn’t feel as good for Fullerton, which produced a pair of long passing touchdowns during the first quarter but soon found itself staring at a 38-12 deficit after just one quarter of play. By the time halftime rolled around, BDS had nearly equaled its season-high scoring output of 64 points. The Eagles led 60-12 at the break, not far off the 70 point-efforts Kenesaw and Osceola had put up against Fullerton earlier this season.
While the offensive success might have been obvious in the first half, BDS co-coach Mark Rotter made sure to credit the team’s offensive and defensive lines for leading the charge.
“We really felt our line played well; we dominated both sides of the line,” Rotter said. “They were very explosive on offense, so we were very worried about how many points they’d end up scoring. We were very happy with both sides and very happy with the entire performance.”
Indeed, there were hardly any negatives to take away from the BDS performance. After dealing with a labrum injury earlier in the season, Weber has proved himself to be back at full health, and the Eagles’ younger players also showed their skills during the second half.
BDS graduated a large senior class a year ago, and has only four seniors on its roster this season. It certainly doesn’t hurt that three of those seniors are impact-makers along the offensive line, with 6-foot-4 Eli Noel, 6-4 Adam Alfs and 6-2 Anthony Schweer making life easier for the Eagle backfield.
With freshmen, sophomores and juniors alike all able to share in the winning effort, BDS is right back where it wants to be — winning playoff games with ease.
“We knew going in that we were young and that might be a little different, but they all showed out and it was a really good performance from all the young guys too,” Weber said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7