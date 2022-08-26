'It got a little intense': Crusaders rally to down Lincoln Lutheran in rivalry game

Cross-town rivals Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran had never met in a season opener before their matchup on Friday. But the two teams put on a show worthy of midseason form to start off 2022.

The Crusaders emerged with a 34-27 home win, and the Spirit Sword, in front of a near-capacity crowd at Lincoln Christian, and it took every inch of effort to top the Class C-2 No. 8 Warriors.

Christian found itself down 27-21 to start the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth opening to the game. Lutheran receiver Jonny Puelz hauled in touchdowns of 39 and 20 yards and finished the game with nine catches for 188 yards. Quarterback Garret Hoefs added two scores on the ground.

Crusader head coach Kurt Earl said it was a matter of staying the course for his team to overcome the challenge.

“The key was to stick with the plan,” Earl said. “We missed some opportunities, but we knew we’d be OK if we believed and were confident.”

Quarterback Andrew Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and helped engineer both long drives and quick-strike scores with Christian’s option attack. Jhared Alvarez led the backfield and rushed for touchdowns of 1, 61 and 52 yards, including one with 8:25 left to extend Christian’s lead to eight and leave the score at its final mark.

“Their offense forces you to be really disciplined,” Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said. “If you make one wrong step or one wrong move, it’s a big play.”

Lutheran had less than one minute to drive the length of the field with no timeouts to try to tie the game and didn’t make it to midfield. It was the final effort of a Crusader defense that also came up with the game’s only turnover (an interception by Nicholas Roth) and turned the Warriors away deep in Christian territory with a fourth-down stop with 4:28 left.

The heated competition of the two squads was on full display with hard hits and intense play. But for all of the spirit, both teams lent a hand during timeouts to help opposing players stretch out cramps that wreaked havoc on a hot, muggy night.

“It got a little intense at times, but it always stayed respectful and it was always a really high level from a competition standpoint,” Nelson said.

Earl said the respect flows both way, too.

“Everybody respects each other a ton,” he said. “I gave their head coach Greg Nelson a huge hug afterward. That goes down to every player. It’s a huge, fun rivalry, and that’s as good as it gets.”