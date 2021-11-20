'It gave these kids something to play for’: No longer playing NSAA football, Winnebago wins a championship in All-Nations Conference

Before any of the Nebraska high school football championship games kicked off in Kearney or at Memorial Stadium this week, there was already one championship team in the state: the Winnebago Indians.
When a group of Native schools in South Dakota came together in 2019 to create the brand-new All-Nations Conference, it drew the interest of Winnebago football coach and athletic director Adam James. However, due to the NSAA’s two-year scheduling cycle, Winnebago played one more season of eight-man football in the state.
A 1-8 record in 2019 combined with years of being ineligible for the playoffs due to playing eight-man football despite C-2 enrollment, meant it was time for Winnebago to make a change.
“We had gotten better numbers out and were having some success here and there, so the kids were starting to ask questions about the postseason,” James said. “When the All-Nations (Conference) came up in South Dakota, it gave these kids something to play for and sparked more interest in some kids that hadn’t come out.”
Indeed, Winnebago’s numbers nearly doubled from a 15- to 18-man team in 2019 to 30-plus players in the two years since. The team’s players still had to wait several months to finally get their new football journey underway because COVID-19 issues led to the cancellation of the fall season.
Winnebago was one of seven schools to play a shortened spring season, including Omaha Nation, which also joined the conference in 2020. The Indians made it to the championship game, falling 38-8 to Tiospa Zina on May 27.
With just seven weeks until Winnebago’s 2021 season opener, the stage was set for a motivated group eager to achieve their championship goals.
“We were able to jump right back into it; everybody knew what we expected and the little things, so we were able to solidify our plays and defense,” James said. “Kids didn’t have time to go away for a couple weeks before we started in the weight room, because it was just immediate.”
A Week 2 rematch against Tiospa Zina was always going to be the highlight of Winnebago’s early-season push, according to seniors Zaiden Bernie and Javon Price, and the dominant 34-0 win gave an indication of how the rest of the season would go.
“It sucked to lose, but I knew we could win it this year,” said sophomore Antrell Harlan. “It was the only game I was looking forward to.”
It’s fair to say the rest of the season went according to plan for Winnebago. The Indians play in the higher nine-team division of the 18-team conference but still managed to breeze past every opponent they faced this season.
A 28-point margin of victory over Red Cloud (South Dakota) was the closest any team played Winnebago all season, and its playoff run was nothing short of dominant. Its 52-0 semifinal win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte was ended in the third quarter when Winnebago had held its opponent to negative yardage.
Todd County stood no chance in the All-Nations football championship game, falling 62-12 to Winnebago as Harlan led the charge with a 150-yard, four-touchdown game.
With a switch to the new conference, football is booming in Winnebago again. From the senior leaders to the freshmen with bright futures, their All-Nations championship reflects a new era of Winnebago athletics.
“It was all about getting to the postseason, being able to play in a couple playoff games and we actually hosted one for the first time in Winnebago history here,” James said. “We got the kids excited, the community excited, and it was cool to see the support and effort the kids and community had.”
