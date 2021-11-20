'It gave these kids something to play for’: No longer playing NSAA football, Winnebago wins a championship in All-Nations Conference

Before any of the Nebraska high school football championship games kicked off in Kearney or at Memorial Stadium this week, there was already one championship team in the state: the Winnebago Indians.

When a group of Native schools in South Dakota came together in 2019 to create the brand-new All-Nations Conference, it drew the interest of Winnebago football coach and athletic director Adam James. However, due to the NSAA’s two-year scheduling cycle, Winnebago played one more season of eight-man football in the state.

A 1-8 record in 2019 combined with years of being ineligible for the playoffs due to playing eight-man football despite C-2 enrollment, meant it was time for Winnebago to make a change.

“We had gotten better numbers out and were having some success here and there, so the kids were starting to ask questions about the postseason,” James said. “When the All-Nations (Conference) came up in South Dakota, it gave these kids something to play for and sparked more interest in some kids that hadn’t come out.”

Indeed, Winnebago’s numbers nearly doubled from a 15- to 18-man team in 2019 to 30-plus players in the two years since. The team’s players still had to wait several months to finally get their new football journey underway because COVID-19 issues led to the cancellation of the fall season.