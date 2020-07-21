'It feels good to know something': City, area coaches notice renewed sense of energy following NSAA's announcement

Student-athletes across the area have been rolling with the coronavirus punches — the tedious health protocols, the at-home workouts.
The fear of the unknown. Many city and area coaches agree that gradually beginning its summer programs without knowing if there would actually be a season was perhaps the most daunting part of the new-look climate.
The NSAA erased at least some doubt Monday when it announced it is moving forward with a falls sports season. NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the organization "thought it was a good time to get our intentions out there."
"It feels good to know something," Lincoln Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "With all the unknowns, that's kind of been the tough part, keeping athletes prepared because we didn't know what was happening."
Northeast lifts weights in the morning and takes the field for camp at night. Monday evening's session had a little extra on it, taking place just a few hours after the NSAA's announcement.
"There was definitely, definitely excitement last night when we found out it was for sure a go," Martin said.
Sure, the NSAA's plan to move forward doesn't guarantee a season will be played across the state. The coronavirus doesn't offer any promises. But it's a step up from pure hope, which Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said helped fuel his players during those gloomy days in March and April.
"I think one of the things that really motivated those kids to work out during that time was the thought and the hope they would be able to come back in the fall and have a season," Manstedt said. "To see that (NSAA announcement) was a big relief. There's no doubt that you're excited for the kids and to see, as of now, it's going to happen."
Lincoln East's roster numbers illustrate the wait-and-see approach many chose. Consider this: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts permitted football camps to begin July 1, a Wednesday. By Friday, only 39 players were signed up.
By Monday? 124.
"They're excited, they're ready to go," East coach John Gingery said. "They're amped to get back into the routine. They want to play games and get back to normal.
"It's great to be back."
Obviously, it will look different. There's no questioning it is unusual for athletes to have to disinfect a piece of equipment after they use it, or bring their own water bottles. Getting their temperature taken before practice is a new one, too. But the theme, Martin says, is that players are willing to do their part to put on a season.
"There's been a little adjustment," Martin said. "But people have been really willing to sacrifice a little bit of their time and do the extra things like cleaning all the dummies and all the balls after practice, or making sure we are wiping down our helmets when we are done with stuff.
"But attitudes are high. There hasn't been real resistance to the temperature checks or wearing masks when we need to. I think people are just glad to be around each other."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!