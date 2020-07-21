'It feels good to know something': City, area coaches notice renewed sense of energy following NSAA's announcement

"I think one of the things that really motivated those kids to work out during that time was the thought and the hope they would be able to come back in the fall and have a season," Manstedt said. "To see that (NSAA announcement) was a big relief. There's no doubt that you're excited for the kids and to see, as of now, it's going to happen."

Lincoln East's roster numbers illustrate the wait-and-see approach many chose. Consider this: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts permitted football camps to begin July 1, a Wednesday. By Friday, only 39 players were signed up.

By Monday? 124.

"They're excited, they're ready to go," East coach John Gingery said. "They're amped to get back into the routine. They want to play games and get back to normal.

"It's great to be back."

Obviously, it will look different. There's no questioning it is unusual for athletes to have to disinfect a piece of equipment after they use it, or bring their own water bottles. Getting their temperature taken before practice is a new one, too. But the theme, Martin says, is that players are willing to do their part to put on a season.