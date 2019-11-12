The numbers are staggering for Wahoo's football headliners.
Senior all-state running back Trevin Luben is having another eye-popping season with 1,720 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s part of an offense that averages 291 yards per game on the ground (379 total offense) and 50 points per game.
The defensive side of the ball is just as impressive. Linebackers Kole Bordovsky and Grant Kolterman have 129 and 93 tackles, respectively, and a combined 26 tackles for a loss. The duo statistically leads a Warrior defense that allows an average of just 40 rushing yards per game (114 total) and only four points per game, a figure built through five shutouts this season.
The success of the running backs and linebackers, however, is tied into the work happening up front. It’s the dominance and precise execution of the offensive and defensive lines that’s propelled second-ranked Wahoo (11-0) into Friday’s Class C-1 semifinal playoff game at home against No. 9 Wayne (9-2).
“We know we’re doing our job if Trev (Luben) is getting a lot of yards and the linebackers are getting a lot of tackles,” said Callan Phillips, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior offensive and defensive tackle who is third on the team in total tackles (54), with nine behind the line of scrimmage.
“If those things are happening, our team has a lot of success.”
Phillips, the starting left tackle on offense, is in his second year in the lineup, while senior left guard Brandon Swahn (6-0, 200) and senior center Gunnar Vanek (6-3, 245) are three-year starters. Swahn has also been a force from his defensive end spot with 43 tackles and 14 for losses, while Vanek has 41 stops and six behind the line of scrimmage on the other end.
The right guard spot is shared by junior Brody Specht (5-10, 200) and Bordovsky, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior. Senior Evan Divis (6-0, 210) is at right tackle, while two more seniors, Nate Fox (6-3, 200) and Luke Partridge (6-0, 190), provide blocking on the edge at tight end. Fox, a two-year starter like Partridge, is the son of Wahoo head coach Chad Fox.
“All of those guys have been good for us,” Coach Fox said about his offensive and defensive lines. “They have so much experience, and that can make up for a lot out on the field. They still make mistakes out there, but not very often and they don’t repeat them.
“The biggest thing about this group is they know how to prepare for an opponent and they’re extremely focused on the task at hand,” he added. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve been very consistent all season.”
Kalon Cooper, a 6-1, 220-pound senior defensive tackle with 38 tackles this season, spent the first two years of his high school career at Fillmore Central. Two things Cooper noticed when he became part of the Wahoo program were the depth the Warriors have in the lines and how intense Wednesdays are in practice when the top units go at each other.
“The younger guys are basically right there with the starters, so we get gamelike practices every day. They prepare us really well,” Cooper said. “It gets pretty intense on Wednesdays. We’re all friends so there’s always some talk leading up to it, but it can get a little rough at times.”
This will be Wahoo’s second meeting with Wayne. The Warriors won the season-opener between the teams 47-0 in a game that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the season.